The Skillman Corporation, an Indianapolis-based construction management firm with an office in Merrillville, has transitioned to 100% employee ownership.
The firm has tackled many major Region projects, including Marquette Park in Gary, the Portage Lakefront and River Walk and the Crown Point Community Library. It's converting to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan, or ESOP, which gives its workers a share in the profits, a say in operations and a voice about the company's direction in the future.
Brad Skillman, president of The Skillman Corporation, said employee ownership gives employees a direct stake in the company's success and creates a sense of shared purpose.
"This marks an important milestone for The Skillman Corporation and our employees," the company said in announcing the transition. "We believe the ESOP is the best way to ensure our company's long-term success and give our employees a sense of ownership and pride in their work. We are excited to see the future of The Skillman Corporation as an employee-owned company."
Established in 1972, Skillman has more than 100 employees at its offices in Indiana and Portage, Michigan. The company pointed to studies that have found employee-owned firms tend to have more sustainable growth, greater job stability and higher productivity.
Over the years, Skillman has won many honors such as a Best Places to Work in Indiana Award and an Engineering News-Record magazine Top 100 Contractor honor. It opened its Merrillville office in 1993.
Class UFC Gym in Winfield to celebrate grand opening with top contender Belal Muhammad
The Class UFC Gym in Winfield will have a grand opening Saturday with top welterweight UFC title contender Belal Muhammad.
Muhammad, a Chicago-based fighter with a 23-3 record in the mixed martial arts, will do a meet-and-greet and teach a class at the grand opening, which will take place from 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the gym at 10660 Randolph St. in Winfield.
The high-end gym focuses on classes, specializing in boutique boxing conditioning, kickboxing and HIIT, or High Intensity Interval Training. Manager Hannah Elliott said it's more akin to an Orange Theory than the boxing or mixed martial arts gym one might expect from the name.
"We use Myzone Fit Metrics, which track your workout and connect you to an app," she said. "It's like Orange Theory where they track you the same way and you burn the most calories and sweat the most when you're in the orange."
The owners also own the Class UFC Gym on Calumet Avenue in Munster. There also was an unaffiliated UFC Gym in Merrillville that closed.
"We are an affiliated class-based gym that's mostly focused on conditioning," she said. "There's also sparring. We hold classes for boxing, kickboxing and high interval cardio and strength classes. We have circuit training and one-on-one time with coaches."
Most classes run 60 minutes per session. People can get coached by active MMA fighters or trainers who help them reach their fitness goals, whether getting in shape, losing weight or recovering.
Classes run from 5:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays.
Class UFC Gym also has open gym times between 12 and 4 p.m. during the week. People can come in and work out outside of classes, such as by punching a heavy bag, rowing, cycling, lifting weights or practicing fundamentals. It has classes like Muay Thai, cycling and a coach's choice day on the weekend.
"You can get a day pass to come in and learn techniques and fundamentals," she said. "Our coaches will push you. There's no downtime. They push you hard and you feel accomplished. It's a good workout you feel for days. It will help you get in shape again. We focus on conditioning and fundamentals."
The grand opening event will have a taco truck, an ice cream vendor, a bounce house, a bakery, an artisan jewelry maker and fitness clothing for sale. It will feature a motorcycle club, balloon animals, Jersey Mike's and Muse Med Spa.
People will be able to buy sparring gloves and have Muhammad sign them. There will be discounted memberships and giveaways.
"It's an open house where people can come in to see how we operate," she said. "The facility itself is impressive and high-end. It will be an amazing experience."
Class UFC Gym offers monthly membership and multi-class passes. It gives discounts to teachers, first responders and veterans.
For more information, call 219-252-9812 or visit www.classufcgym.com/locations/winfield/.
