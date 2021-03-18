Slain Griffith teen athlete remembered as 'light of the room'

The smile, the laugh and the jokes.
Tyree Riley always had jokes.
"He could make anybody laugh," said Titues Riley Sr., Tyree's father. "He could be talking about you, and he'd still make you laugh."
That, essentially, was who Tyree was.
He was the type of person who, with one witty remark or comment, could lift someone's spirits even on their hardest days. It was a natural gift, something he never had to force.
And nearly everyone he encountered has a story, a time when he made them smile, grin and eventually laugh from ear to ear. It's not that he couldn't take anything serious, it's that he knew most things didn't have to be. So, instead, he provided the joy, the laughter and the light.
"The one thing that makes me most proud about my brother is that although his life was cut short far too young, my brother lived a phenomenal life," said Aerrisha Boone, Tyree's older sister. "He had an amazing impact on everyone that he came across."
Tyree, a 2020 Griffith graduate and former basketball player, was shot in the parking lot of Merrillville High School around midnight on Monday, according to the Merrillville Police Department. He was taken to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus and pronounced dead at 12:58 a.m. by the Lake County coroner's office.
The investigation into the 18-year-old's death is ongoing.
When asked why her son was so special, Decerrie Riley paused for a moment and then gave a simple, yet powerful answer — an answer filled with conviction.
"Because he was my son," Decerrie said. "He was my son.
"Everything about him made him special. To know Tyree was to love Tyree. The first time you met him, you were going to remember him. ... That's what brought me the most joy about my baby, my child. He was a people person like me, but my son, even at 18 years old, he knew more people than I did. People just wanted to be around him.
"He made you laugh every day."
A love for basketball
But, for as fun-loving as Tyree was, if there was one thing he took serious, it was basketball. Boone said the hardwood received her younger brother's "undivided attention," and his former coach couldn't agree more.
Grayling Gordon, who now coaches at EC Central, headed the Griffith boys basketball program when Tyree was in high school. He said his former guard "drove me crazy" because he challenged him on everything.
If there was a play the Panthers were going to run, Tyree wanted to know why. If there was a defensive scheme they were going to use, Tyree had a suggestion.
Gordon said he and Tyree often butted heads, but at the end of the day he loved — and still loves — his former player because Gordon knew that when game time rolled around, Tyree would leave nothing in the tank.
"He was funny and silly, always wanting to joke, but he loved basketball," Gordon said. "You never had to tell him that he needed to work harder. He wanted to play the game, and he didn't just want to be good at it, he wanted to be great. He enjoyed it, and he was just a competitor.
"He did everything he could to try to win."
Fittingly, Gordon shared nearly those exact comments in December 2019 after Tyree guided Griffith to a victory over Calumet during his senior season. Tyree scored eight of his team-high 13 points in the fourth quarter, which led Gordon to call him "a pure competitor" during a postgame interview with The Times.
Tyree's older brother, Anthony, a 2007 Roosevelt alum, is not surprised by Gordon's assessment. As a former player himself, he saw Tyree's potential from a young age and helped teach him the game.
But before he takes too much credit, Anthony made it clear that who Tyree was — on and off the court — came from the unwavering belief he had in himself.
"He never tried to be anyone else. He was him, period," Anthony said. "Just a happy-go-lucky, goofy lil' dude, and he loved to play basketball.
"He meant everything to me, he meant the world to me."
Social media outpouring
Several of Tyree's former teammates have posted heartfelt messages on social media following his death, including fellow 2020 Griffith grad Rashod Shaw, 2020 Morton alum Ahmad Ferguson and Bowman senior Koron Davis.
All three of them shared the court with Tyree as youngsters, and Shaw even played with him in high school.
"Every basketball team that Tyree played on, I was right there with him," Shaw said. "That's where it all started, and it just took off from there.
"He became my brother, my family."
Ferguson had the chance to play against Tyree during high school, and he said he enjoyed those games more than any others because the winner had bragging rights within their friend group.
"The first time we played against each other in high school, we were both freshmen," Ferguson said. "Throughout the whole week he was texting me like, 'We're finna blow y'all out. We're finna blow y'all out.' We were just texting back and forth. He told me I wouldn't score on him, and even though they did win, since I scored on him he was still mad."
Ferguson laughed as he reflected on how angry Tyree was that he didn't hold him scoreless, but the anger didn't last long. Shortly thereafter, Tyree was back to cracking jokes.
"He was the light of the room," Ferguson said. "He really was."
After Tyree graduated from Griffith, Davis said he became one of his biggest supporters.
"He always showed love toward me in basketball. He came to basically every one of my games," Davis said. "And even if he didn't show up to the game, he'd always text me or call me right after and say like, 'I know you did what you're supposed to do, so I don't even gotta say anything.' And then he'd ask when the next game was."
Balloon release
Tyree's family plans to hold a balloon release at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Central Park in Griffith to celebrate the life of the funny and "fashionable" 18-year-old, who had plans of opening a high-end sneaker store one day.
Boone, who lives in Arizona, believes it was only a matter of time.
Her younger brother just needed more of it.
"The first time he came to visit me, we were walking in the mall and looking for shoes because that was our thing. Whenever he asked me for something, I always had to buy shoes," Boone said. "We went in a resell sneaker store, and he asked for the price of all of them. Then he told the guy, 'You're charging too much for those, those are out of style, you're not going to get anyone to buy those and you should raise the price on those.' By the end of it, the guy was like, 'Do you want a job?'
"Now, every time I go to that store, they'll still ask me, 'Where's your brother?' They only met him once, but that's who Tyree was.
"He made you remember him."
Titues added that he will miss his son's smile, laugh and jokes, as well as the rest of Tyree's family and loved ones.
But, Titues is thankful that his child's positive impact will carry on in his absence.
"I'm proud of him for being able to touch so many people," Titues said. "I've never touched that many people in my own life, and for him to be able to do that in 18 years, it's truly amazing."