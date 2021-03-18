Slain Griffith teen athlete remembered as 'light of the room'

Ferguson laughed as he reflected on how angry Tyree was that he didn't hold him scoreless, but the anger didn't last long. Shortly thereafter, Tyree was back to cracking jokes.

"He was the light of the room," Ferguson said. "He really was."

After Tyree graduated from Griffith, Davis said he became one of his biggest supporters.

"He always showed love toward me in basketball. He came to basically every one of my games," Davis said. "And even if he didn't show up to the game, he'd always text me or call me right after and say like, 'I know you did what you're supposed to do, so I don't even gotta say anything.' And then he'd ask when the next game was."

Balloon release

Tyree's family plans to hold a balloon release at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Central Park in Griffith to celebrate the life of the funny and "fashionable" 18-year-old, who had plans of opening a high-end sneaker store one day.

Boone, who lives in Arizona, believes it was only a matter of time.

Her younger brother just needed more of it.