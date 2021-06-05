Slovak ambassador feels right at home visiting Lake County

MERRILLVILLE — Slovak Ambassador Radovan Javorčik arrived Thursday — about a century after many of his fellow Slovaks emigrated and made their new home here.
Javorčik and U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, a third-generation Slovak-American himself, toured U.S. Steel’s Gary Works and the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor.
“We brought the ambassador to show off the Region and connect with our common heritage,” Mrvan said in an address to members of Merrillville’s Slovak Club.
Javorčik said his country shares similarities with Indiana.
"We are both landlocked states. Indiana at least has a Great Lake. In Slovakia, we have small, but great lakes for fishing and hunting. We have mountains and hills, but as I was traveling here, I looked around but didn’t find any mountains,” he joked.
Javorčik said another link is U.S. Steel. “We have a U.S. Steel mill and like your mill we have some of the same problems protecting our jobs from the bad behavior of the Chinese, who circumvent our trade rules by dumping subsidized steel imports.”
He became stationed in America early this year to represent the interests of the Eastern European country of the Slovak Republic.
Hundreds of thousands of that nation’s citizens immigrated to America in the early 1900s to escape poverty, unemployment and political oppression.
Many settled in northern Lake County, where steel mills and other industries were hungry for the immigrants’ labor.
Mrvan said, “My grandfather was a teenager when he came over between 1911 and 1913. He was on a train to Chicago, but accidentally got off in Whiting. With nowhere to stay, he walked over to a pool hall to apply for a job and found two of his cousins. He ended up working at Inland Steel for 53 years.”
Robert Deliget and Ed Mayersky, who have been members of the Slovak Club since the mid-1980s, said their families left villages in Slovakia about the same time to move to Gary’s Tolleston neighborhood, where many worked at U.S. Steel and went to church at St. Michael’s in the 1200 block of Madison Street.
Javorčik said he has connected with Slovak communities in New York, Pittsburgh and in Iowa, but “I didn’t expect such a large club of you in Indiana.”
He said his embassy is a resource for ethnic Slovaks to trace their family trees back to their origins in his country, and even to claim Slovak citizenship.
He said he is impressed with how Indiana has bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns and he hopes Indiana and his country can work together to educate each other’s coming generations to continue manufacturing with new technology.