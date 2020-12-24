Slurring, drunken NWI man calls black officer the N-word during OWI stop, police say

NEW CHICAGO — “What gives you, a black (N-word), the right to stop a white man!” a slurring, sweaty white New Chicago man said to a black police officer Aug. 9, according to court records.
The man had been pulled over for speeding as he attempted to drive home drunk from a bar, court records allege.
New Chicago Police Officer Earl Mayo clocked Edward Eugene Wilber, 50, going 55 mph in a 35 mph zone at 1:41 a.m. Aug. 9 near Michigan Street and Huber Boulevard in New Chicago, blocks away from the police station, according to charging documents.
During the encounter and traffic stop, Wilber repeatedly used racial slurs at the black officer, ignored the officer’s command to stay in the car, and threatened to hurt him and kill him and his family, court records allege.
After curbing the vehicle, Mayo observed a shirtless, sweaty Wilber to have glassy eyes and flushed skin, and he was emitting a strong odor of alcohol, court records state.
The black officer remained calm throughout the encounter, repeatedly asking for Wilber's driver’s license, insurance and registration while Wilber continued to question Mayo's right as a black man to stop a white man, court records state.
Wilber had a “hard time standing without using his vehicle for support. The operator’s pants continued to fall, and he continued to sweat profusely. The operator’s speech was slurred, and he could not control the saliva from (drooling) from his mouth,” the officer said.
Several empty beer cans and a case of Budweiser was observed in the back of the vehicle, court records state.
When Mayo asked Wilber how much alcohol had he consumed that night, Wilber allegedly said: "I'm a block away from home, be a good (N-word) and let me go home."
Wilber allegedly refused a field sobriety test and a chemical test several times, so officer Mayo read him the state law on implied consent and informed him he was under arrest, placing Wilber’s hands behind his back.
“I’ve lived here my entire life! I own a home here, I know everyone here, I am not going to jail!” Wilber screamed in a “belligerent” manner as he repeatedly tried to pull away from the handcuffs being secured on his wrists, court records state.
Wilber was escorted to the officer’s squad car and ordered to get inside. When he used another racial slur and refused, Mayo used his Taser and the man complied.
“Once inside the vehicle, (Wilber) began beating his head on the window. I was able to de-escalate the operator to get him to stop, then secured him in his seat belt,” Mayo wrote in charging documents.
Wilber then started asking where the officer and his first born were from, and that he would kill him and his “whole family” once he left jail, court records state. He later told Mayo and a second officer that he would rape and kill them both and force their first-born children to watch.
Wilber’s passenger, Alfredo Rivera, confirmed Wilber’s identity and said Wilber picked him up from his house and they went to a Gary bar, court records state. He said Wilber has a drinking problem and needs help.
A loaded revolver was tucked in a holster in the vehicle's glove box. Rivera admitted it was his, but that he didn’t have a valid concealed carry permit, so he was placed under arrest.
During the drive to the Lake County Jail, Wilber unbuckled his seat belt and tried to headbutt Mayo and tried to launch at officers, court records state.
Wilber allegedly continued to yell racial slurs and tried to headbutt Mayo, so another officer administered a stun gun.
Wilber was refused at the jail because of medical issues, court records show.
Wilber has been charged with operating while intoxicated and intimidation, both Level 6 felonies, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
He previously was convicted for operating under the influence in 2015.
Wilber was arrested in 2019 after allegedly striking and fighting with a state trooper during a traffic stop and fleeing to a local bar.
In that case, Wilber was charged with three felonies and five misdemeanors, including battery on law enforcement and OWI.