Slurring, drunken NWI man calls black officer the N-word during OWI stop, police say

Several empty beer cans and a case of Budweiser was observed in the back of the vehicle, court records state.

When Mayo asked Wilber how much alcohol had he consumed that night, Wilber allegedly said: "I'm a block away from home, be a good (N-word) and let me go home."

Wilber allegedly refused a field sobriety test and a chemical test several times, so officer Mayo read him the state law on implied consent and informed him he was under arrest, placing Wilber’s hands behind his back.

“I’ve lived here my entire life! I own a home here, I know everyone here, I am not going to jail!” Wilber screamed in a “belligerent” manner as he repeatedly tried to pull away from the handcuffs being secured on his wrists, court records state.

Wilber was escorted to the officer’s squad car and ordered to get inside. When he used another racial slur and refused, Mayo used his Taser and the man complied.

“Once inside the vehicle, (Wilber) began beating his head on the window. I was able to de-escalate the operator to get him to stop, then secured him in his seat belt,” Mayo wrote in charging documents.