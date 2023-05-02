Small businesses have created more than 12.9 million jobs over the past 25 years, or two out of every three new positions added in the country, according to the Small Business Administration.

This week, Small Business Week is being celebrated both in Indiana and across the nation. It's estimated that 534,000 small businesses in Indiana employ more than 1.2 million people in the Hoosier State.

"This week is all about celebrating the important contribution of an integral part of our state's economy — small businesses," said Gov. Eric Holcomb. "Hard work, dedication and grit are not just Hoosier values; these are values put into action every day by entrepreneurs across the state to help propel the state's economy forward. I'm proud to point out and celebrate these hardworking Hoosiers not just this week, but every day."

“Entrepreneurship is one of the most important investments we can make in Indiana’s future, which is why it’s a key pillar of our 5E strategy,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers. “Congratulations to these risk-takers, dreamers and innovators who are critical to driving our state’s economy."

The country has more than 33 million small businesses, making up 99.7% of employer firms and employing half of all private-sector employees, according to the SBA.

“Our National Small Business Week honorees reflect the strength of our Nation’s entrepreneurial spirit — a spirit of problem-solving, ingenuity, and pure grit. This week we shine a spotlight on the impact they make on our communities and economy from Main Streets to innovation hubs and manufacturing centers," U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman said.

Indiana Small Business Development Center State Director Natasha Jensen-Matta said the state government was doing a road show to visit small businesses across the state and would promote its resources, such as guidance on how to draft a business plan or secure economic funding.

"Small businesses are the backbone of Indiana's economy," she said. "They are 99% of the businesses in Indiana and employ so many Hoosiers and really do create communities we want to live in."

Small Business Week is a going time to show appreciation of small merchants across the state, she said.

"We should patronize small businesses every day," she said. "I hope people are recognizing the impact and sense of community small businesses bring to their local neighborhood. Please go to small businesses, support them and enjoy all the cool things they're doing in Indiana."