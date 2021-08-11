Small craft advisory issued for Lake Michigan

The National Weather Service has issued a Small Craft Advisory for parts of Lake Michigan Wednesday afternoon and evening, cautioning inexperienced boaters to stay out of the water with strong winds and high waves expected.

An advisory for the southeast side of the lake, including the Michigan City area, went into effect at 8 a.m., but a second, broader advisory is scheduled this afternoon. Beginning at 1 p.m. and running until 10 p.m., the south and southwest ends of the lake — including in Northwest Indiana from Calumet Harbor through Michigan City — will fall under the same small craft warning.

The NWS says wind gusts could reach as high as 30 knots (about 35 miles per hour) and could produce waves as high as four feet.

In a small craft advisory, forecasters caution "inexperienced mariners," especially those in small boats, to stay off the water if conditions appear hazardous.