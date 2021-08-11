Small craft advisory issued for Lake Michigan

The National Weather Service has issued a Small Craft Advisory for parts of Lake Michigan Wednesday afternoon and evening, cautioning inexperienced boaters to stay out of the water with strong winds and high waves expected.
An advisory for the southeast side of the lake, including the Michigan City area, went into effect at 8 a.m., but a second, broader advisory is scheduled this afternoon. Beginning at 1 p.m. and running until 10 p.m., the south and southwest ends of the lake — including in Northwest Indiana from Calumet Harbor through Michigan City — will fall under the same small craft warning.
The NWS says wind gusts could reach as high as 30 knots (about 35 miles per hour) and could produce waves as high as four feet.
In a small craft advisory, forecasters caution "inexperienced mariners," especially those in small boats, to stay off the water if conditions appear hazardous.
The water warning comes amid a third straight day of high temperatures, stifling humidity and potential thunderstorms in the Region. A heat advisory is once again in effect from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with heat index values expected as high as 105 degrees. Residents are again advised to remain in air-conditioned spaces if possible and avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the day.
The Region is also at an elevated thunderstorm risk, per the NWS, with a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms and even tornadoes late this afternoon and evening.
Gallery: Sasha Stefanovic shooting clinic in Crown Point
Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic returned home to host a shooting clinic at Crown Point on Monday and Tuesday.
Photos by Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic offers encouragement as players warm up at the start of the second day of the Sasha Stefanovic Shooting School at Cr…
B.J. Schmiedl, 10, of Crown Point, takes a shot while doing drills during the Sasha Stefanovic Shooting School at Crown Point on Tuesday.
Bryce Nannenga, 15, of DeMotte, watches Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic as he coaches him through a drill during Stefanovic’s shooting school at Cro…
Players shoot around and warm up before the start of the Sasha Stefanovic Shooting School at Crown Point on Tuesday.
Sasha Stefanovic blows the whistle to start the second day of his shooting school at Crown Point on Tuesday.
Carson Payne, 12, of Crown Point works on shooting form during drills at the Sasha Stefanovic Shooting School at Crown Point on Tuesday.
Zach Rogalski, 9, of Crown Point, looks for his autographed photo with Sasha Stefanovic before final day Sasha Stefanovic Shooting School at C…
Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic talks about what the group worked on the first day before dismissing them to stations for the second day of the Sash…
Sasha Stefanovic forms a basket with his arms for a young player between reps during the Sasha Stefanovic Shooting School at Crown Point on Tuesday.
Purdue basketball player Sasha Stefanovic dismisses players to a new round of drills after a water break during the Sasha Stefanovic Shooting …