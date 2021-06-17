 Skip to main content
Small earthquake rattles Indiana, adjacent states, USGS says
breaking top story

Small earthquake rattles Indiana, adjacent states, USGS says

Earthquake

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck in southern Illinois/

 USGS

BLOOMINGDALE, Ind. — A small earthquake centered near a western Indiana town rattled parts of Indiana and adjacent states Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The federal agency said a magnitude 3.8 quake occurred at 3:18 p.m. and was centered about 2 miles west of the Parke County town of Bloomingdale.

The USGS said the quake occurred at a depth of about 1.9 miles beneath the Earth's surface.

Residents across northern, central and southern portions of Indiana reported on the USGS website that they had felt the temblor. Residents in parts of Illinois and southern Michigan also reported feeling the quake.

