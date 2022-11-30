Small group makes big impact on food needs in Hanover Township

SCHERERVILLE — A small Schererville-based church group is making a big impact on the food needs of some Hanover Township families.

"It's a real help," said Beth Tate, director of public assistance at Hanover Township.

The St. George Community Outreach Committee made its first delivery to the township pantry in February 2021, said Toula Wondolowski, one of about eight individuals who make up the committee out of St. George Greek Orthodox Church.

"It's a small group of women, with a few men who help out," she said. "We started a conversation during lockdown about wanting to do something to help."

She and other members of the group decided to provide perishable items because those items aren't as available in most township food pantries. Not all township offices had the ability to store perishable items.

The group ended up selecting Hanover Township.

"Hanover Township in Cedar Lake was interested and able to store perishable items," Wondolowski said.

The group delivers such things as dairy, produce, meats, vegetables and eggs to the township the last Tuesday of the month.

Tate said the township has a small refrigerator and a couple of freezers so it is able to hold the donated items until delivered or picked up by families who qualify.

The group buys in bulk and the families who receive the food items are those who are screened for assistance through the township office.

The donated food "covers us for more than once a month," Tate said.

The groceries are able to assist 10 to 12 families a month, Wondolowski said.

Church members have been generous in their continued support of the group. "We have parishioners at Dutch Farms and they donate on a monthly basis such things as eggs, cheese, butter and milk," Wondolowski said.

The group also provides some type of meat, whether it be chicken legs, beef, pork ribs or pork tenderloin.

Breads, frozen breakfast items or entrees, refrigerated salads and even chips also make up 16 to 18 bags of food donated monthly.

"It's a small dent, but we feel good about providing something nutritious and not something through the township," Wondolowski said.

Wondolowski said a new priest at St. George, the Rev. Demetri Kounavis, has challenged the outreach group to add something every month to its tasks of helping others.

Under the priest's encouragement, the committee has added others, including donating money and product to the Carmelite Home in East Chicago, after it sustained a fire.

The group has also worked with another organization to collect teddy bears and coloring books for the Lake County Sheriff's Department for children. Most recently it donated snacks and other food items to the Manteno Veterans' Home in Illinois.

If you'd like to help, call the Hanover Township trustee's office, 219-374-7443, or St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 219-322-6165.