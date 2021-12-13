Smoking marijuana just inside Indiana border leads to firearms conviction for Illinois man

It was illegal for Brown to possess any firearms because he has been a felon since his 2011 conviction for armed robbery in Illinois.

Brown told police after his arrest that he found the two guns only three hours earlier in the backyard of some Chicago residence and was intending to turn them over to Chicago police,

But he never got to do that because he first drove to the Walmart, about 1,000 feet east of the Illinois-Indiana state line.

The store is frequented by Chicago residents attracted to Walmart’s discounted prices and Indiana’s lower taxes.

Hammond police officer Coty Sparks, who was working as a security guard at the store, noticed Brown and a female smoking marijuana late that afternoon outside the pharmacy doors.

Court papers state Brown has been smoking marijuana since age 11 with only one break in his habit — the seven years and three months he spent in an Illinois prison for his armed robbery.

He told court officials he also uses ecstasy, another recreational drug, on a daily basis.

Sparks told the pair to put out their marijuana cigarettes and leave the property.