Smoking marijuana just inside Indiana border leads to firearms conviction for Illinois man

HAMMOND — The U.S. Attorney’s office is recommending a 37-month prison sentence for a Chicago man who pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to the illicit possession of two firearms after a confrontation with police for refusing to extinguish his marijuana cigarette near the Indiana-Illinois border.
Hammond police found the two guns June 28 in the possession of Clarence Brown, 30, outside the Walmart, 1105 Fifth Ave., Hammond.
Indiana is one of only 14 states that hasn’t legalized the smoking of marijuana, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Its recreational use became legal in neighboring Illinois last year and Michigan in 2018. Ohio legalized medical marijuana use in 2016.
A 2018 poll of Indiana adults found more than 8 in 10 Hoosiers support some form of marijuana legalization.
The Indiana Democratic Party and Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. are now advocating for the legalization of marijuana’s recreational use.
State Sen. Rodney Pol, D-Ogden Dunes, said he too plans to introduce legislation that would legalize the possession of 2 ounces or less of marijuana for adults. He said it would remain a status violation for juveniles, like alcohol.
Pol said a survey of Michigan marijuana dispensaries indicated half their customers were Hoosiers. He said postponing legalization would deny Indiana, an agricultural state, one of the biggest money-making crops currently on the market.
State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, said this weekend he is preparing a bill that would do just that, although its prospects for passage in a Republican-dominated state legislature remain doubtful.
Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb repeatedly has said he won’t authorize it in the Hoosier State so long as it remains illegal at the federal level.
However, Indiana has softened enforcement of marijuana possession in small amounts, according to John Cantrell, a veteran Lake County defense attorney.
Area prosecutors rarely seek jail time, unless an arrest involves large, wholesale amounts. Most arrests end with charges dropped under a conditional discharge policy.
Cantrell said, “We are living in a time comparable to the days when of prohibition of alcohol when people would duck into speakeasies and gangsters, like Al Capone, controlled its distribution. It's shameful.”
Brown was never charged with marijuana possession. Instead, he must answer for the two firearms found in his car.
One was a ghost gun under the driver’s seat — so-called because markings that would indicate its make, model and serial number had been obliterated.
The second gun, found in a backpack in the car’s back seat was a Taurus .357 Magnum revolver. Both guns were loaded with live rounds of ammunition.
It was illegal for Brown to possess any firearms because he has been a felon since his 2011 conviction for armed robbery in Illinois.
Brown told police after his arrest that he found the two guns only three hours earlier in the backyard of some Chicago residence and was intending to turn them over to Chicago police,
But he never got to do that because he first drove to the Walmart, about 1,000 feet east of the Illinois-Indiana state line.
The store is frequented by Chicago residents attracted to Walmart’s discounted prices and Indiana’s lower taxes.
Hammond police officer Coty Sparks, who was working as a security guard at the store, noticed Brown and a female smoking marijuana late that afternoon outside the pharmacy doors.
Court papers state Brown has been smoking marijuana since age 11 with only one break in his habit — the seven years and three months he spent in an Illinois prison for his armed robbery.
He told court officials he also uses ecstasy, another recreational drug, on a daily basis.
Sparks told the pair to put out their marijuana cigarettes and leave the property.
Brown walked to his car in the parking lot and resumed smoking marijuana in plain sight of Sparks, who radioed for back up for help in escorting Brown away from the store.
A routine search for firearms turned up the two weapons. He has remained in federal detention since his arrest in July.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin F. Wolff stated in a memo to the court this week that Brown should receive 37 months imprisonment for his weapons violations.
No sentencing date is currently set for Brown.