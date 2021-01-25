Snow begins falling, roads getting slick as major winter passes through Region

Regionites were experiencing a nasty rush of winter weather Monday night, including icy roads, accumulating snow and lakeshore flooding, all brought on by a storm system that began moving across the area on Monday.

Conditions prompted the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory for Northwest Indiana starting at 1 p.m. Monday — the same time a more severe winter storm warning went into effect for Chicago and other northeast Illinois communities.

A lakeshore flood advisory went into effect at 4 p.m. for Lake County and northern/central Cook County.

On Monday evening, meteorologist Matt Friedlein at the National Weather Service's Romeoville office said the northern portions of Lake and Porter counties could expect 3-5 inches of snow by the time the storm leaves the area on Tuesday. Southern parts of those counties may see around 2 inches, Friedlein said, with freezing drizzle or ice pellets possibly being part of the wintry mix in those areas.

Precipitation was expected to taper off overnight before picking up again Tuesday morning and afternoon.

Northwest Indiana is in the path of less harsh snow than much of northeastern Illinois, NWS said. Chicago and the immediate surrounding area is more likely to get 6 to 8 inches of snow.