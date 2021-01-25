Snow begins falling, roads getting slick as major winter passes through Region

Regionites were experiencing a nasty rush of winter weather Monday night, including icy roads, accumulating snow and lakeshore flooding, all brought on by a storm system that began moving across the area on Monday.
Conditions prompted the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory for Northwest Indiana starting at 1 p.m. Monday — the same time a more severe winter storm warning went into effect for Chicago and other northeast Illinois communities.
A lakeshore flood advisory went into effect at 4 p.m. for Lake County and northern/central Cook County.
On Monday evening, meteorologist Matt Friedlein at the National Weather Service's Romeoville office said the northern portions of Lake and Porter counties could expect 3-5 inches of snow by the time the storm leaves the area on Tuesday. Southern parts of those counties may see around 2 inches, Friedlein said, with freezing drizzle or ice pellets possibly being part of the wintry mix in those areas.
Precipitation was expected to taper off overnight before picking up again Tuesday morning and afternoon.
Northwest Indiana is in the path of less harsh snow than much of northeastern Illinois, NWS said. Chicago and the immediate surrounding area is more likely to get 6 to 8 inches of snow.
The latest road conditions in Illinois are available online at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. For the latest road conditions in Indiana, call 800-261-7623.
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince declared a snow emergency at 4 p.m. Monday, meaning vehicles cannot be parked on snow routes and snow may not be pushed from private property onto city streets. Illegally parked cars are subject to towing and impoundment, while illegal snow dumping may be subject to a fine.
In addition, Prince announced all city buildings and facilities will be closed Tuesday because of the storm but are scheduled to reopen Wednesday.
Conditions will bring an abrupt halt to an otherwise low-key winter season for a majority of the Midwest.
The system affecting the Chicago area is just part of a massive winter storm that's currently moving across a 1,500-mile stretch of the United States, according to AccuWeather.
Other major cities, including Omaha, Des Moines, Detroit and New York will not be unscathed by the system.
"Chicago has received only about 50% of its normal snowfall so far this season, picking up 8.6 inches through Jan. 24," AccuWeather meteorologist Jake Sojda said.
"Following this storm, Chicago could be close to their normal snowfall levels for this season to date," Sojda said.
Around the same time the area begins to see snowfall, east-northeast winds of 30 to 40 mph will create waves that reach 8 to 13 feet high, NWS reported.
This will result in minor to moderate inundation at parking lots, parks and any paths along the lakeshore, including Whiting Lakefront Park and portions of the Chicago bike path.
The public should take the precautions necessary to protect any belongings near the lakeshore and stay off trails, breakwalls, piers and other shoreline structures to avoid being swept into the lake, NWS said.
Staff writer Mike Clark contributed to this story.