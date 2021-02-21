Snow expected to begin soon in Northwest Indiana

Snow was expected to develop in Northwest Indiana about 5 p.m. Sunday and increase in intensity shortly after onset, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow could fall at a heavy rate for two to three hours, causing reduced visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

Areas south of Interstate 80 could see rain mixed with snow, forecasters said.

Northern areas of Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties could see 1 to 3 inches of accumulation, while southern areas of those counties and Newton and Jasper counties were expected to see less than an inch.

Snowfall was expected to end between midnight and 2 a.m. Monday.

West winds could gust to 35 mph through the night, mainly along and south of I-80.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ground temperatures could remain below freezing, which could lead to slick travel conditions, forecasters said. Motorists should slow down and leave distance between vehicles.

Accumulating snow was likely to be wetter than other recently snow. Residents should use caution when shoveling and take frequent breaks.

Blustery conditions were expected to continue Monday, with southwest winds gusting up to 30 mph in the afternoon along and north of I-80.