Snow headed for NWI, meteorologists predict
Snow headed for NWI, meteorologists predict

Cold weather to continue in the Region over the weekend

A man carrying a snow shovel walks along Eighth Avenue in Gary on the morning of Jan. 31 after the first major snowstorm of the season.

 John Luke, File, The Times

After a couple weeks of spring weather, snow is heading back to the Region. 

The National Weather Service predicted about an inch of snow is set to fall in Lake and Porter counties in the morning, while flurries will fall Monday afternoon in LaPorte County. 

Meteorologist Kevin Birk, with the Romeoville, Illinois, NWS office, said an inch or less of snow is expected to accumulate in Lake and Porter counties. 

"The accumulations will be more into Illinois, especially north western and north central Illinois," Birk said. 

Birk said snow, sleet and potential freezing rain are set to begin Monday morning before tapering off in the late afternoon. 

In LaPorte County, a slushy, wet snow is set to begin early Monday afternoon, with accumulations reaching less than an inch, said Meteorologist Michael Skipper with the Northern Indiana NWS office. 

Warmer air will turn the snow into rain Monday evening, Skipper added. 

Skipper said the weather isn't likely to cause travel issues. 

Both meteorologists predicted the snow will accumulate in grassy areas. 

WATCH NOW: Metra hosts Safe Return to Work Summit

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times.

