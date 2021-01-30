 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Snowfall to continue into Sunday; hazardous conditions cause I-65 closures
alert top story urgent

Snowfall to continue into Sunday; hazardous conditions cause I-65 closures

{{featured_button_text}}

Impacts from the winter storm will continue into Sunday, especially during the morning hours, meteorologists predict. 

The snow caused some traffic congestion and crashes Saturday evening. Around 7 p.m. the Indiana Department of Transportation announced two closures on Interstate 65 due to crashes. 

The closures were both in the southbound lanes, with one at the 240 mile marker by the Lowell exit due to a crash. It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured. The area was reopened around 8 p.m.

The second closure was at the 230 mile marker in Jasper County near the DeMotte exit, INDOT said. A semi had crashed and as of 9 p.m. all southbound lanes in the area were closed, with drivers being cautioned to seek alternate routes.

The heaviest snowfall began to blanket the Region starting after 6 p.m. Saturday, with the storm continuing overnight into early Sunday, said Jake Petr, a National Weather Service meteorologist. 

Petr said it appears that the snow will gradually lighten after 1 a.m. Sunday, with the possibility of lingering snowfall stretching into the afternoon hours.

The NWS cautioned there will be hazardous driving conditions, including slick roads and reduced visibility, and drivers were encouraged to stay off the roads. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Snow accumulations across Northwest Indiana are predicted to be 4 to 9 inches or higher — significantly more than the roughly 1 to 2 inches the area had Tuesday, according to the NWS. Areas closest to the Lake Michigan shoreline will see more accumulation. 

A winter storm warning was issued for Cook County in Illinois and Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana, which is in effect from 3 p.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday. Forecasters predicted heavy, wet snow brought on by easterly winds of up to 30 mph. 

Several Northwest Indiana communities have ordinances that prohibit street parking during inclement snow days, including Cedar Lake, Highland, Portage, St. John and Valparaiso. Violators face a fine and may have their vehicle impounded, Portage police warned earlier this week.

The second winter storm is poised to move across a significant portion of the Midwest and up to the Northeast, where it's likely to develop into a nor'easter early next week, according to AccuWeather.

For the latest Chicago area forecast updates from the National Weather Service, visit www.weather.gov/lot/.

Gallery: Winter weather wreaks havoc across Region

Gallery: Winter weather wreaks havoc across Region

Heavy rain caused flooding, while ice caused slick roads across Northwest Indiana on Saturday.

1 of 15
0
0
1
2
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts