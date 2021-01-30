Snowfall to continue into Sunday; hazardous conditions cause I-65 closures

Impacts from the winter storm will continue into Sunday, especially during the morning hours, meteorologists predict.

The snow caused some traffic congestion and crashes Saturday evening. Around 7 p.m. the Indiana Department of Transportation announced two closures on Interstate 65 due to crashes.

The closures were both in the southbound lanes, with one at the 240 mile marker by the Lowell exit due to a crash. It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured. The area was reopened around 8 p.m.

The second closure was at the 230 mile marker in Jasper County near the DeMotte exit, INDOT said. A semi had crashed and as of 9 p.m. all southbound lanes in the area were closed, with drivers being cautioned to seek alternate routes.

The heaviest snowfall began to blanket the Region starting after 6 p.m. Saturday, with the storm continuing overnight into early Sunday, said Jake Petr, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

Petr said it appears that the snow will gradually lighten after 1 a.m. Sunday, with the possibility of lingering snowfall stretching into the afternoon hours.