Snowfall to continue into Sunday; hazardous conditions cause I-65 closures

Impacts from the winter storm will continue into Sunday, especially during the morning hours, meteorologists predict.
The snow caused some traffic congestion and crashes Saturday evening. Around 7 p.m. the Indiana Department of Transportation announced two closures on Interstate 65 due to crashes.
The closures were both in the southbound lanes, with one at the 240 mile marker by the Lowell exit due to a crash. It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured. The area was reopened around 8 p.m.
The second closure was at the 230 mile marker in Jasper County near the DeMotte exit, INDOT said. A semi had crashed and as of 9 p.m. all southbound lanes in the area were closed, with drivers being cautioned to seek alternate routes.
The heaviest snowfall began to blanket the Region starting after 6 p.m. Saturday, with the storm continuing overnight into early Sunday, said Jake Petr, a National Weather Service meteorologist.
Petr said it appears that the snow will gradually lighten after 1 a.m. Sunday, with the possibility of lingering snowfall stretching into the afternoon hours.
The NWS cautioned there will be hazardous driving conditions, including slick roads and reduced visibility, and drivers were encouraged to stay off the roads.
Snow accumulations across Northwest Indiana are predicted to be 4 to 9 inches or higher — significantly more than the roughly 1 to 2 inches the area had Tuesday, according to the NWS. Areas closest to the Lake Michigan shoreline will see more accumulation.
A winter storm warning was issued for Cook County in Illinois and Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana, which is in effect from 3 p.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday. Forecasters predicted heavy, wet snow brought on by easterly winds of up to 30 mph.
Several Northwest Indiana communities have ordinances that prohibit street parking during inclement snow days, including Cedar Lake, Highland, Portage, St. John and Valparaiso. Violators face a fine and may have their vehicle impounded, Portage police warned earlier this week.
The second winter storm is poised to move across a significant portion of the Midwest and up to the Northeast, where it's likely to develop into a nor'easter early next week, according to AccuWeather.
For the latest Chicago area forecast updates from the National Weather Service, visit www.weather.gov/lot/.