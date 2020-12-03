Snowflake Parade in Michigan City canceled due to COVID

MICHIGAN CITY — The annual Snowflake Parade on Franklin Street in downtown Michigan City has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
However, a scaled back parade under a socially distanced format will be included with other holiday festivities at the lakefront.
“We’re looking at safety first,” said Johnny Stimley, a member of the Snowflake Parade Committee.
Some of the usual highlights of the parade like Santa Claus and more than a dozen cartoon characters will be stationed at Washington Park when the switch is turned on for the Festival of Lights on Saturday.
Mayor Duane Parry will activate the lights on the live Christmas tree on Fourth Street in front of the Michigan City Public Library at 4:30 p.m.
The Festival of Lights will be turned on about 5 p.m.
Stimley said motorists while making their way through the park to look at the vast amount of lights and lighted displays will also drive by Santa Claus and the cartoon characters stationary along the route near Millennium Plaza.
Parry said there will be no floats but police vehicles and fire trucks always part of the parade will be positioned at the park for drive by viewing.
“It’s just going to be presented in a different manner to protect the safety of the public,” he said.
Given the surge in COVID-19 cases, Parry said it would have been too risky to have a traditional moving parade because of historically large turnouts and no guarantee everyone would stay at least 6 feet apart and wear masks.
Stimley said postal workers will also be along the route to collect letters from a drop box to Santa.
“You never want to cancel a bigger event but we’re looking out for the public here. I think this will be the best fit,” he said.
