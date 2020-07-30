Sobriety checkpoint planned for Hammond this weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A sobriety checkpoint will be set up in Hammond this weekend, police said.

The checkpoint is part of the Summer Impaired Driving Enforcement Program, which is funded through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, said Hammond Lt. Steve Kellogg.

Drivers who are stopped at a checkpoint in Hammond will experience a brief delay if no violations are found. They will be asked to provide their driver's license and vehicle registration.

The location and scheduled time of checkpoints are not disclosed ahead of time.

