Sobriety checkpoint planned for Hammond this weekend
Sobriety checkpoint planned for Hammond this weekend

Sobriety Checkpoint Stock

In this file photo, police officers participating with the Lake County Traffic Safety Partnership conduct a sobriety checkpoint in 2018. 

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

HAMMOND — A sobriety checkpoint will be set up in Hammond this weekend, police said.

The checkpoint is part of the Summer Impaired Driving Enforcement Program, which is funded through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, said Hammond Lt. Steve Kellogg.

Drivers who are stopped at a checkpoint in Hammond will experience a brief delay if no violations are found. They will be asked to provide their driver's license and vehicle registration.

The location and scheduled time of checkpoints are not disclosed ahead of time. 

