Soccer field scores win with Winfield council

WINFIELD — A new soccer field has scored a win with the town council after facing opposition from some residents last week.

During a Tuesday meeting, the Winfield Town Council unanimously accepted a favorable recommendation from the Board of Zoning Appeals for a use variance to permit a youth soccer field at 11025 State St.

Town Administrator Nick Bellar said there are existing soccer field facilities on the property to the south of the requested field.

Bellar noted there were conditions placed on the fields, including no lights on the field without Plan Commission review; a gate be installed on State Street 10 feet outside of the right of way; no access via State Street; the field be used for practice only; if the property is sold the use variance would be revoked; and any additional conditions from the Plan Commission.

Additional conditions from the Plan Commission were placed on the land the field is located on, which included: