Soccer field scores win with Winfield council

WINFIELD — A new soccer field has scored a win with the town council after facing opposition from some residents last week.
During a Tuesday meeting, the Winfield Town Council unanimously accepted a favorable recommendation from the Board of Zoning Appeals for a use variance to permit a youth soccer field at 11025 State St.
Town Administrator Nick Bellar said there are existing soccer field facilities on the property to the south of the requested field.
Bellar noted there were conditions placed on the fields, including no lights on the field without Plan Commission review; a gate be installed on State Street 10 feet outside of the right of way; no access via State Street; the field be used for practice only; if the property is sold the use variance would be revoked; and any additional conditions from the Plan Commission.
Additional conditions from the Plan Commission were placed on the land the field is located on, which included:
- A 60-foot right of way dedicated to the town along the north property line.
- Language on the plat that states the town isn't responsible for maintenance of an existing driveway.
- The property owner's understanding they are responsible to connect the driveway to a road, if a road is put in.
- A 10-foot tree preservation easement along the north of the property.
- The use will be revoked if a home is built on the property.
- No lighting without additional Plan Commission review.
- The gate on State Street must be installed within 14 days of secondary plat approval.
- The legal and engineering departments review all documents.
While there weren't objections to the field during Tuesday's meeting, nearby residents expressed concern over the field during a Winfield Board of Zoning Appeals last week.
Neighbors raised concern over the potential noise from the field, additional traffic, the field's proximity to a horse ranch and safety, according to a previous Times report.
Also Tuesday, the Council OK'd a new solid waste and recycling fee of $19.05; approved a contract between the town and the Lakes of the Four Seasons Fire Force; modified the town's existing solar panel ordinance; and established a fund for American Rescue Plan Act dollars.