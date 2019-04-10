With some recent high-profile suicides in the Region, there are signs people can look out fo…

Solutions for loneliness

Gail Norton-Hale, a therapist with the Franciscan Health hospital in Dyer, recommends people take up dancing, join an activity at the Y, go to church, or play cards with friends. She said that instead of talking to acquaintances on Facebook, ask them out for coffee.

"Even make a batch of cookies and share it with your neighbors, say hi," she said.

Kristie Wendorf, director of the Banta Senior Center in Valparaiso, said she has seen many people overcome social isolation at her facility. Seniors are prone to loneliness because many are retired or have lost spouses.

Wendorf said her aunt and uncle used to stay home all the time. She would quilt, and he would watch Westerns all day on TV. The two started coming to the Banta center. The aunt now runs a quilting club, and the uncle plays dice with other seniors.

A 99-year-old who moved to the area from Kentucky started coming to the the center because his family wanted him to get out more, Wendorf said. At first, he would just have lunch.

"Now he stays and comes to our parties and goes to the puzzle room," she said. "We have ones who will spend the whole day. People come in the morning and stay all day. I call it 'the clubhouse.'"

Sandy Ringer, a mental health therapist with the LaPorte Physician Network in Knox, suggests isolated people go to free art classes in the community, museums, festivals, antique stores.

"Being able to say hello and initiate a conversation is really a way to reduce that fear of 'I'm alone and nobody wants to talk to me.' Sometimes initiating that on our own is a way to break free of that," she said.

The internet has courses on social and communication skills, she noted.

"The first step is just recognizing it," Ringer said of overcoming social isolation. "You have someone saying, 'Boy, you need to get out.' It really takes that person recognizing, 'I think something's going on here and I need to make a change.'"