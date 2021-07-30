Social service agencies say 'thanks' to legislators

SCHERERVILLE — Humaira Mohiuddin, mother of a 7-year-old son with autism, came to give her heartfelt thanks to legislators.

Mohiuddin, of Dyer, was one of three speakers at a legislative "thank you" event sponsored by the Arc of Indiana and New Star in response to a bill passed that increased the hourly pay of direct support professionals.

Mohiuddin said she doesn't know how she would have been able to go to her job without the assistance of her direct support professionals, especially during the pandemic.

Both Rebekah Eastridge and Mia Collier have been instrumental with assisting her in her son's learning, particularly during COVID and when her son had to switch to e-learning, Mohiuddin said.

"The DSPs are not glorified babysitters," Mohiuddin said.

Mohiuddin said both Eastridge, who has left her position, and Collier have been special individuals who have "had her back" when she leaves her son to go to work.

"Thank you so much," Mohiuddin said to legislators.