Sojourner Truth House receives 'God send' donation from Lake County organization

GARY — When Mary Burrage came to Sojourner Truth House two years ago, she was homeless in Chicago and looking for a place to stay.
Although Sojourner isn't a shelter, Burrage found a home in the day center. The Gary nonprofit serves homeless and at-risk women and their children, as well as under-served community members.
Now living between Gary and Chicago, and hoping to have a place of her own, Burrage is getting ready to finish up a web design class through Sojourner.
And thanks to the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission, Burrage will have a laptop computer of her own once completing the course.
"They were going to help us with our expenses for our businesses, and they asked us to list things that we need, and a computer was one of the things that I told them I would need for my business," Burrage said. "Like I said, it's just one wonderful opportunity after another."
Commission member David Castellanos and Lake County Councilman Alfredo Menchaca recently delivered five of an eventual nine laptops to Sojourner. The donation comes after the commission acquired new computers, Castellanos said.
"These are no more than about 2 years old," he said, later adding the commission felt the computers would be in betters hands at Sojourner, where business opportunities are being created, rather than sitting in a computer shop.
A new start
For years, Burrage did taxes for friends and family members, but never thought to start her own accounting business.
After an on-the-job injury, Burrage became homeless, and was pointed to a shelter in Gary. The shelter, she said, was affiliated with Sojourner.
She has tried to work again, but her back injury limits the amount of lifting she can do. But, Burrage said one is never too old to learn, and, "every opportunity is a chance to start over and start fresh."
"This has been like my blessing under the rainbow, Sojourner Truth, because every time there's a wonderful opportunity, it starts here," she said.
Burrage said she's lucky to have a skill set outside of the one she built while working at her previous job.
"Maybe it's not all about going to find the right employer," she said. "Maybe it's about becoming an employer and being a better employer yourself."
The nine touch-screen Dell laptops are a "God send," said Pam Key, director of client services at Sojourner.
The laptops will go to the women who complete the nonprofit's web design class, a four-day course held over two weeks, Key said.
'A testimony'
For Key, the computers are a testament to the students' hard work, who have already completed Sojourner's entrepreneurship program and have their business licenses.
The laptops, she said, are the next step for the women to promote their business, something they were able to do at the day center's annual walk this year, Key added.
She said the organization aims to be the bridge to help "individuals get to the next level."
"This is just a testimony of what it takes when we just stick with it," said Key, who grew up one block from Sojourner. "When we have people that want to come in, they want to help, they want to see people succeed. And that makes the individual want to succeed as well."
Through the class, Paula Armes, who first came to Sojourner in 2016, plans to open an online thrift store with specialty items and clean clothes.
"When you go shopping at Goodwill, and places like that, they don't clean the clothes, but I'm going to go wash the clothes and then hang them up," Armes said. "So that way when people come into my store — whenever I get a brick and mortar — then they can try on the clothes, and they will feel more secure about trying on clothes because they're clean."
Armes also doesn't have a computer, and when she found out she would receive one of the laptops after completing the class, her face lit up, and she said, "Oh, really? Absolutely excellent!"
Over the years, Armes said Sojourner helped her build her self esteem and made her realize everybody has times when they are down and out. Armes now has a place of her own.
"Before I came in, I felt like there was no hope for me. I was homeless. I'm not gonna make it," Armes said. "They helped me. They made me feel like, 'Yes, I can do it. I can get a job.' And just made me feel like there was hope for me. It was here that I filled out my application for the job that I'm at, and I've been there for five years now."
Armes added: "It really helped me. It helped me to know that I'm not a loser, that everybody goes through hard times."
To learn more about Sojourner Truth House, Executive Director Angie Curtis said those interested can attend a monthly coffee and conversation. Due to the social distancing guidelines, reservations must be made at 219-885-2282.