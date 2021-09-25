Sojourner Truth House receives 'God send' donation from Lake County organization

For Key, the computers are a testament to the students' hard work, who have already completed Sojourner's entrepreneurship program and have their business licenses.

The laptops, she said, are the next step for the women to promote their business, something they were able to do at the day center's annual walk this year, Key added.

She said the organization aims to be the bridge to help "individuals get to the next level."

"This is just a testimony of what it takes when we just stick with it," said Key, who grew up one block from Sojourner. "When we have people that want to come in, they want to help, they want to see people succeed. And that makes the individual want to succeed as well."

Through the class, Paula Armes, who first came to Sojourner in 2016, plans to open an online thrift store with specialty items and clean clothes.

"When you go shopping at Goodwill, and places like that, they don't clean the clothes, but I'm going to go wash the clothes and then hang them up," Armes said. "So that way when people come into my store — whenever I get a brick and mortar — then they can try on the clothes, and they will feel more secure about trying on clothes because they're clean."