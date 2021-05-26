Solace on menu at Liberty House Recovery Cafe

MERRILLVILLE — Sandra Johnson-Alleyne said she's honored to be a volunteer at Liberty House Recovery Cafe.

"I had an immediate feeling of love and warmth since I've been here and part of the cafe," Johnson-Alleyne said.

The Merrillville resident, who spoke briefly at the grand opening of the cafe on Tuesday, said she, like those who are welcomed there, "is recovering from emotional and physical abuse" brought on by her ex-husband.

She's also still recovering from the loss of her son, 18-year-old U.S. Marine Pfc. Michael Anthony Carter Jr., who died in an accident while recruiting on Feb. 7, 2018.

Her volunteer work at Liberty House Recovery Cafe, the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana and Emma's House is helping her heal.

The cafe at 5490 Broadway is a place for anyone who is recovering from something, no matter what the issue might be, including loneliness and divorce, said Beth Kreitl, who serves as Midwest regional catalyst for the Recovery Cafe Network.

"The idea is we are all recovering from something, not just substance abuse, not just mental health issues, but something that keeps us from living our best life," Kreitl said.