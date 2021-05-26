Solace on menu at Liberty House Recovery Cafe

MERRILLVILLE — Sandra Johnson-Alleyne said she's honored to be a volunteer at Liberty House Recovery Cafe.
"I had an immediate feeling of love and warmth since I've been here and part of the cafe," Johnson-Alleyne said.
The Merrillville resident, who spoke briefly at the grand opening of the cafe on Tuesday, said she, like those who are welcomed there, "is recovering from emotional and physical abuse" brought on by her ex-husband.
She's also still recovering from the loss of her son, 18-year-old U.S. Marine Pfc. Michael Anthony Carter Jr., who died in an accident while recruiting on Feb. 7, 2018.
Her volunteer work at Liberty House Recovery Cafe, the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana and Emma's House is helping her heal.
The cafe at 5490 Broadway is a place for anyone who is recovering from something, no matter what the issue might be, including loneliness and divorce, said Beth Kreitl, who serves as Midwest regional catalyst for the Recovery Cafe Network.
"The idea is we are all recovering from something, not just substance abuse, not just mental health issues, but something that keeps us from living our best life," Kreitl said.
The cafe is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and there are no membership fees.
Offerings include weekly peer recovery circles, meals and social events, school for recovery classes, and recovery resources.
Meals, served at 3 p.m., are free, Kreitl said.
The cafe held its soft opening on April 29 but held its grand opening on Tuesday with the cafe's executive director, Pastor Mike Pirtle, leading off the panel of speakers.
Other speakers included Doug Huntsinger, director of the Governor's Office of Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement; Amy Brinkley, state bureau chief at the Division of Mental Health and Addiction; Brandon George, vice president Mental Health America of Indiana Recovery Network; Gary Mayor Jerome Prince; Merrillville City Councilman Richard Hardaway, and Lake County Corrections executive director Kellie Bittorf.
Many on the panel spoke of their own personal recovery issues or growing up with a parent who had issues with alcohol or drugs.
Although there are no fees, guests to the cafe are encouraged to sign up to become members, Kreitl said.
Those who become members have to be drug-and alcohol-free for 24 hours before attending, come to a weekly recovery circle meeting and give back to the community.
"Everybody is welcome, and love is the core message. We want people to experience being known," Kreitl said.
Pirtle said Liberty House Recovery Cafe is under the same umbrella as Emma's House, a transitional home at 616 Maryland St. in Gary.
Emma's House, which opened about three years ago for women undergoing drug and alcohol recovery, is under Pirtle's directorship.
Michael and Linda Pirtle formed The City of Refuge Christian Church about 15 years ago, working with community partners of Northwest Indiana toward a common goal to end homelessness, drug and alcohol addiction, and poverty.
Pirtle said when he first was approached about helping to form the Recovery Cafe, he was reluctant because he thought he had a lot going on in his life.
Once he saw how important the cafe was, Pirtle agreed to be a part of it.
Kreitl said Liberty House Recovery Cafe is the 26th one to be opened in the Recovery Cafe Network, which has locations throughout the country, including in Indianapolis, West Lafayette, Muncie and Fulton County.
It's the fifth one to be opened in Indiana, Kreitl said.
Kreitl and Pirtle said the start-up costs for the cafe came from a grant through the Division of Mental Health and Addiction, with the Merrillville-based cafe considered a Regional Recovery hub.
For more information, call 219-315-0553 or go to recoverycafenetwork.org.
