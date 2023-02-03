VALPARAISO — NextEra Energy plans to bring a new kind of farming to the tiny community of Malden. Along with corn and soybeans, the company plans to harvest solar energy.

The company plans to invest $300 million to $350 million for a 200-megawatt facility. That’s the equivalent of powering about 65,000 homes, NextEra’s Matthew Johnson told Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce members at a breakfast meeting Thursday.

Building the project would create 300 construction jobs, he said.

The solar panels would be set up on land between Ind. 49 and Smoke Road south of County Road 150 South. Eight property owners have already signed leases; one or two are still interested, Johnson said.

Malden Solar, as it’s called, would generate about $30 million in property taxes over the life of the solar farm, which probably would be 30 years, he said.

The company is hoping to lease 2,000 acres, fencing about 950 of them and covering 350 to 400 acres with bifacial solar panels.

Bifacial solar panels can capture sunlight on the front and back. Traditional opaque panels capture sunlight on one side.

The solar panels don’t pollute, Johnson said: “We’re absorbing sunlight. We’re not heating anything. We feel great about this. We have zero environmental concerns.”

With the solar panels in place, the soil will have a 30-year rest from farming.

The site would be maintained well, Johnson said. “We don’t want tall weeds. We don’t want snakes or anything like that.”

The panels are made overseas because there aren’t enough being produced in the United States to meet demand, he said.

Construction would likely begin in spring 2024. The project will require necessary permits from the county.

A bond would be posted to ensure that the site is decommissioned properly regardless of NextEra Energy’s financial situation, Johnson said. When the 30-year period is up, the site could continue to be used for a solar installation if the landowners are OK with renewing the lease and if new permits could be obtained.

That has happened in some places out west.

Malden Solar is one of the new solar projects planned in the Region. NextEra has announced a $1 billion installation near Dunns Bridge in Jasper and Starke counties that would generate an estimated 700 megawatts. NextEra also plans Cavalry Solar in White County, generating 200 megawatts. Doral Renewables’ Mammoth Solar project in Pulaski County plans to produce 1.3 gigawatts, the largest solar field in the United States.

“There’s no fuel cost. The sun doesn’t cost anything,” Johnson said.

The solar panels at Malden would be monitored 24/7, Johnson said. Any damaged panels would be replaced the next day. Panels could be shifted so they would let snow and ice slide off during heavy winter storms.

A public hearing on the project is planned for Feb. 27 at the Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road in Valparaiso, Johnson said.