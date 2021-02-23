Solarize Indiana to host virtual meeting on federal tax credit for solar panels

Solarize Indiana hopes to educate anyone interested in solar energy on a federal incentive offered to those who install solar panels during an upcoming meeting.

This week, the statewide, volunteer-based organization will discuss how a 26% federal investment tax credit has been extended until 2022 for homeowners and businesses seeking to install solar panels.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, and prior registration is required, according to a news release.

A link to register can be found on the nonprofit's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/solarizeECI, or by sending an email to Carolyn Vann, cvann@bsu.edu, or John Vann, jvann@bsu.edu, co-chairpersons of Solarize Indiana.

