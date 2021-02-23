 Skip to main content
Solarize Indiana to host virtual meeting on federal tax credit for solar panels
urgent

Solar panels

Solar panels on the roof of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 697 LEED-certified headquarters in Merrillville.

 File photo

Solarize Indiana hopes to educate anyone interested in solar energy on a federal incentive offered to those who install solar panels during an upcoming meeting.

This week, the statewide, volunteer-based organization will discuss how a 26% federal investment tax credit has been extended until 2022 for homeowners and businesses seeking to install solar panels. 

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, and prior registration is required, according to a news release. 

A link to register can be found on the nonprofit's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/solarizeECI, or by sending an email to Carolyn Vann, cvann@bsu.edu, or John Vann, jvann@bsu.edu, co-chairpersons of Solarize Indiana.

GOP Senate leaders sound off on COVID relief bill

Renewable power project list grows

NIPSCO recently announced three new solar energy projects in Jasper and White counties, adding to a list of renewable energy projects the NiSo…

NIPSCO announces three new solar projects
Northwest Indiana Business Headlines

Dunns Bridge I, Dunns Bridge II and Cavalry solar energy centers will add 900 megawatts to NIPSCO's electricity producing capacity, the company announced Wednesday. NIPSCO has entered into three "build transfer" agreements with subsidiaries of NextEra Energy Resources on the projects, with construction expected to begin in 2022 and production scheduled to begin later that year or in 2023.

