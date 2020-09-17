Soldier gets warm welcome home on Crown Point square

CROWN POINT — U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Buikema wasn't expecting a hero's welcome from his hometown.
That's just what Buikema received Wednesday during a surprise welcome home that included an escorted ride around the city's Old Courthouse square, dozens of residents waving American flags and children hoisting welcome home signs and red, white and blue balloons.
"I'm extremely surprised ... I appreciate it. It says a lot for the people to come out for me," Buikema said.
His welcome home surprise, which started at the Off The Square Brewery, ended at the Lake County Fairgrounds where dozens of people came to shake his hand and thank him for his service.
Mission One President Johnny Boersma, who headed up the event, gave a brief speech at the fairgrounds.
"He's home safe after a nine-month deployment to Kuwait. Thank you for your courage and keeping the community safe," Boersma said.
Boersma kept his speech succinct on purpose.
"I know Josh has been gone for a long time and all he wants now is to go home with his kids and have a beer and pizza," Boersma said.
Buikema, 39, who serves with the 119th Engineer Battalion of the Indiana National Guard, said he grew up in Lowell and now resides in Crown Point. He has three children including Naturelle, 15, Isaiah, 11 and Tristan, 4.
This is his second deployment to Kuwait, Buikema said.
Boersma said he was approached by Buikema's former wife, Indy Gonzalez, to do a welcome home.
The St. John resident said he got the blessing of Mayor David Uran to go forward with the welcome home, which included the escort by city fire, police and EMS vehicles.
Boersma said Mission One, which was founded three years ago, assists veterans in a variety of areas, including donating vehicles and even houses to veterans.
"We help veterans every way we can. We always assist welcome home parades," Boersma said.
Hunter Rosenquist, an 11-year-old sixth grader, joined fellow Boy Scouts from Troop 207 on the west side of the Old Courthouse to help welcome Buikema, a man he didn't know, back home.
"I'm here because they fight for our country and for our freedom," Rosenquist said.
Frances Grandys Hill, who wore a red, white and blue flag top and red slacks, was one of several Crown Point residents who came to the Old Courthouse to welcome Buikema home.
Hill pulled up to the square driving her 1961 red Nash Metropolitan with American flags affixed to the back bumpers.
"It's really nice we honor our veterans this way," Hill said. "We need patriots."
