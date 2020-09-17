Soldier gets warm welcome home on Crown Point square

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Buikema wasn't expecting a hero's welcome from his hometown.

That's just what Buikema received Wednesday during a surprise welcome home that included an escorted ride around the city's Old Courthouse square, dozens of residents waving American flags and children hoisting welcome home signs and red, white and blue balloons.

"I'm extremely surprised ... I appreciate it. It says a lot for the people to come out for me," Buikema said.

His welcome home surprise, which started at the Off The Square Brewery, ended at the Lake County Fairgrounds where dozens of people came to shake his hand and thank him for his service.

Mission One President Johnny Boersma, who headed up the event, gave a brief speech at the fairgrounds.

"He's home safe after a nine-month deployment to Kuwait. Thank you for your courage and keeping the community safe," Boersma said.

Boersma kept his speech succinct on purpose.

"I know Josh has been gone for a long time and all he wants now is to go home with his kids and have a beer and pizza," Boersma said.