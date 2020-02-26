Some doctors worried by Indiana 'surprise' billing proposal

Most hospitals across the state have contracts with independent doctor groups to provide emergency room staffing, said Dr. Christian Ross, a partner in a group of about 40 physicians that covers emergency departments at four Community Health Network hospitals in Indianapolis and one in Kokomo.

The state proposal would essentially allow insurers to pay whatever rate they wanted to emergency doctors, Ross said.

“For small groups like us, it’s going to more or less cripple us,” he said. “We wouldn’t be able to continue to hire positions in Indiana. We wouldn’t be able to retain what physicians we have because we wouldn’t be able to negotiate appropriately with the payers, so we wouldn’t be able to maintain salaries here.”

The doctors support establishing a system of independent arbitration aimed at resolving disputes over surprise bills, which has bipartisan backing in Congress and from the Trump administration.

Indiana business groups and insurance companies argue such arbitration systems have increased costs in other states.

“We think there are problems in the (arbitration) scenario and that would be our line in the sand,” Mike Ripley, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s vice president for health care, said during a recent hearing on the bill.