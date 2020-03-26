Someone inside SUV fired off gun, squealed tires before fleeing, police say

GRIFFITH — Police say they are trying to find a vehicle in which the driver was allegedly heard squealing its tires and seen fleeing the scene of a shots fired call just after midnight Thursday.

Griffith Police Cmdr. Keith Martin said officers responded just after midnight to the 400 block of North Griffith Boulevard in reference to the sound of several gunshots being reported.

Officers checked the area, but did not see any obvious damage, Martin said.

Witnesses say they saw a custom multi-color, "greenish" sports utility vehicle, lifted, and with chrome wheels.

The vehicle entered northbound in the west alley and a person in the SUV opened fire with what sounded like a small caliber handgun, Martin said. Then, the vehicle squealed its tires and sped away from the alleyway.

Shell casings were recovered from the scene and the incident is under investigation.