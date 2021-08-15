Son follows in father's footsteps as iconographer

MERRILLVILLE — Iconographer John Jurewicz is a man of few words.
Jurewicz best expresses himself through his work — Russian-style icon painting, an art he learned from his father.
"I grew up watching him paint and eventually began traveling with him and then traveling on my own," Jurewicz said.
On a recent weekday, Jurewicz quietly and reverently proceeds with brush strokes on his artwork that entails transforming Archangel Michael to Archangel Gabriel on a front wall of the Protection of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church in Merrillville.
"Michael was a warrior, and Gabriel a messenger," Jurewicz explained.
While continuing his painting, Jurewicz takes the time to check on his 6-month-old baby daughter, Elizabeth, who lies peacefully nearby, at one point picking her up with one hand and painting with the other.
Jurewicz started his artwork at the church at 8600 Grand Blvd. at the end of February with paintings depicting the entrance of the Lord into Jerusalem.
Other completed panels feature the events that followed the life of the Virgin Mary, including before she gave birth to Jesus, the Nativity of Christ and early scenes from the life of the Lord.
Jurewicz credits his dad, the Rev. Theodore Jurewicz, with his career as an iconographer.
"I got into painting because my dad also does this. He’s a priest, and he paints Russian-style icons. And he was taught at Holy Trinity Seminary in Jordanville, New York, and so I grew up watching him paint," Jurewicz said.
The elder Jurewicz grew up Roman Catholic in Erie, Pennsylvania, but converted to Orthodoxy and later became a priest and still serves at Nativity of Christ in Erie, his son said.
Believed to be one of the "most renowned icon painters in North America," the Rev. Jurewicz painted the original frescoes at St. Sava Orthodox Church in Merrillville.
John Jurewicz, who grew up in Erie, lives in Chicago with his wife, Irene, and two daughters, Anastasia, 4, and Elizabeth.
Jurewicz, the seventh of 10 children, also credits his dad with helping him meet his future wife.
“I was in Chicago at Christ the Savior Orthodox Church finishing a project, and (Irene) was helping my dad,” Jurewicz said.
John and Irene Jurewicz fell in love just a few dates into their relationship.
“My dad noticed we hit it off and let me take off the next two weeks. Irene and I were hanging out, and after two days, I asked her to marry me,” Jurewicz said.
The family hangs out together with most of their icon painting commissions at churches in the Midwest, including Illinois and Indiana, as well as at a church in Dallas.
“We all travel together,” Jurewicz said.
The Rev. Jacob Van Sickle, priest at the Protection of the Virgin Mary, said initially plans were to not paint the icons but to find existing images, expand them and install them in the church.
But fortunately some donors came forward and said they would be willing to pay for traditional hand-painted icons.
"So we began looking for an iconographer and found John," Van Sickle said.
The church also needed the blessing of the archbishop, who suggested they come up with a plan for what the entire church would look like.
"We'd like to have all the walls filled with icons. It's a big project," Van Sickle said.
Irene Jurewicz, who was born and raised in Moscow, came to the United States for a job with Hilton.
"Then I met this guy," Irene Jurewicz said of her husband.
When she first came to Chicago, she said she was amazed at the variety of churches — unlike those in her homeland, which are primarily Russian Orthodox.
And although some religions might consider the kissing and adoration of icons, idolization, that's not the case, she said.
"(The icon) is a reminder of someone. When you kiss an icon, it's like you are kissing a photo of a loved one," she said.
The Rev. Van Sickle calls icons "windows into Heaven."
"They tell the Bible stories, and they help people visualize the story. When used for prayer, (the icon) becomes a focal point. We believe God is everywhere, but it helps us focus. In church his presence is more immediate, and the icon helps create that ambiance," Van Sickle said.
The more beauty we can make in our lives the better.
"It's good for our souls," Van Sickle said.