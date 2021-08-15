Son follows in father's footsteps as iconographer

“We all travel together,” Jurewicz said.

The Rev. Jacob Van Sickle, priest at the Protection of the Virgin Mary, said initially plans were to not paint the icons but to find existing images, expand them and install them in the church.

But fortunately some donors came forward and said they would be willing to pay for traditional hand-painted icons.

"So we began looking for an iconographer and found John," Van Sickle said.

The church also needed the blessing of the archbishop, who suggested they come up with a plan for what the entire church would look like.

"We'd like to have all the walls filled with icons. It's a big project," Van Sickle said.

Irene Jurewicz, who was born and raised in Moscow, came to the United States for a job with Hilton.

"Then I met this guy," Irene Jurewicz said of her husband.

When she first came to Chicago, she said she was amazed at the variety of churches — unlike those in her homeland, which are primarily Russian Orthodox.

And although some religions might consider the kissing and adoration of icons, idolization, that's not the case, she said.