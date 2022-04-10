Son of Russian father, Ukrainian mother has seen war split family, nations apart

WHITING — Frustration, grief, sadness, remorse, disappointment and disgust are some of the emotions Nick Belyayev said he felt when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The Whiting High School teacher is the son of a Russian father and Ukrainian mother. He’s seen his family split, tried to communicate an unbiased view of the war from what he sees and his own research to break through the propaganda, and has helped some of his Ukrainian family flee to Poland.

“One of the most frustrating things is I grew up my entire life being raised in that cultural background, Eastern European,” Belyayev said, “and it's just been so hard to see people that I essentially grew up with going at it together, because as Eastern Europeans, we all grew up raised in a way like our parents were raised in the Soviet Union.”

The Battle of Kharkiv in the Eastern part of Ukraine touches home for Belyayev. His father moved to Ukraine to work alongside his older brother in the 1980s. It was a love-at-first-sight moment in a grocery store when he met his wife, and the two later wed in Kharkiv. Belyayev’s older brother, Pasha, was born there before the family moved to Indianapolis in 1994.

The bombing of Kharkiv in February started the war as Russia invaded on foot. The emotions were raw in Belyayev’s voice as if it had just happened and he was trying to wrap his mind around it.

Once united as part of the Soviet Union, which fell in 1991, the “collective body of Slavic people” are at war.

“It's just really been so disappointing, so disgusting, and just surreal, absolutely surreal to see how both Vladimir Putin and the Russian people have, and continue to justify attacking their own Slavic brothers and sisters, and Ukraine,” Belyayiv said. “And many of these Russian people, mine included, have family back in Ukraine.”

The grief comes with his cousin being stranded as a male in Ukraine, having to stay and fight in the war. Belyayev is grateful to be in the United States but feels a sense of guilt that he can’t be on the ground in Ukraine to do more to help his family still there.

“I honestly cannot even begin to try to even empathize with my cousins once removed because I cannot imagine saying goodbye to my dad, and not even knowing if you will ever see him again,” Belyayev, whose father died in 2013, said.

Beautiful story of humanity

He had a hand in his cousin-in-law, Katya, and her two sons, Vanya and Myatvei, who are 11 and 13, fleeing from Ukraine to Poland. While his family was sheltering in their cellar in Kharkiv, he was contacting them through Facebook Messenger and sharing the latest on what he was learning from the States.

After encouragement to leave and Belyayev trying to connect with family friends in Kharkiv, his family members relocated to central Ukraine. A few days later they determined they were going to seek refuge in a country to Ukraine’s western border.

Belyayev again took to Facebook to plea for help to friends and in groups specifically for Ukrainian refugees.

“I simply had a plea: ‘If anybody has any knowledge or resources for my family, and so they can get taken care of, I would be very happy to take anything,’” he said.

The outpouring of support came from all over Europe. He said he heard from people in Poland, England, France, Germany, Denmark, Norway, Finland and “literally everywhere” who reached out either privately or on various posts. His family ended up in Poznań, Poland, where they would get further information from Belyayev.

“By the grace of God, pure luck, I eventually had a Polish lady named Dorota message me,” he said, “and she said I have a nice little house in a rural Polish village, and I would be happy to host your family. ... So she tells me the train details, like what train stop it is, how to get that worked out.“

Belyayev has an understanding of Ukrainian estimated at 40% and says he is fluent in Russian. The language barrier was a little challenging at times, and trying to properly transcribe between the different languages to help his family proved a challenge.

After a night at a refugee camp, they went to the train station and arrived to meet Dorota. Poland has been their home for weeks now.

“Those two are enrolled in a Polish school right now. One of them did dance in Ukraine, so I'm pretty sure (Dorota) has helped him enroll in dance classes,” Belyayev said. “And my cousin-in-law pretty much immediately got, through her help, Dorota's, documents, and is now working in Poland as a florist and other kinds of jobs.”

He called it a beautiful story of humanity as he reflected on their journey.

“This random person from Facebook I never knew who really accepted them as if they were her family, like the amount of humanity. ... Like Katya, she honestly didn't even know who (Dorota) was, what she was getting herself into. But she was super thankful for me. And for me, it was just fascinating. We were able to coordinate and plan all that for that kind of game of telephone and the language barrier.”

As grateful as they are, they are family separated like many others who have fled Ukraine. Belyayev said the boys miss their father, Sergei, who remains to fight.

“They miss the consistency of life,” Belyayev said. “I feel like this experience is entirely humbling being Ukrainian, Russian and American because it really provided me perspective on how lucky we are to be Americans.”

Family, generational divide

Belyayev finds it important to try and bridge the gap between Russian and Ukrainian propaganda that his family in each respective country is being fed, and that of which he is learning on his own. He has a few aunts and uncles and cousins who are Ukrainian but the majority of his family is in Russia.

“Talking with my family in Russia, it's really been a struggle,” he said. “Just talking with them has just been something that I don't even want to do.”

He would send videos of Ukrainians discussing what the Russian soldiers did, or bodies on the ground from battle.

“I had an aunt say, ‘Those are Ukrainians dressed as Russians who are killing those Ukrainians. They are not Russians. Russians are simply there to provide humanitarian relief and help the Ukrainians,’ so they quite literally are that stupid and ignorant to say Ukrainian people are dressing up as Russians and killing Ukrainians,” he said.

Belyayev tries to reiterate to his family that he is of Russian descent and loves the country because of the memories he has of his father sharing his experiences. He tries to break through what the state-owned media has said.

In discussions with his family, Belyayev has found that the Soviet ideology is very much alive, especially through older generations. It extends even beyond the Russian border and into Ukraine, he said, seeing Russia or the former Soviet Union as a superpower.

“That is actually a big justification even my family and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin himself want to see Russia as a superpower,” Belyayev said.

That includes decrying American beliefs and those of a democracy, which Ukraine has established itself. He said this is one of the reasons for the Russian invasion aside from possible unification of the so-called Soviet glory days.

Belyayev believes that the American media inappropriately portrayed the Russians as anti-war.

“I don't think but I know, most Russians are actually not neutral, but actually pro-war,” he said. “Talking to family (and) friends who use Russian social media apps, ... every single person, for the most part, is expressing how they support this war, or how Russia has to be involved. And I know part of that has to do with the propaganda machine over there.”

He says that many believe in Putin’s principles because Russians were still raised under the “minimalist mindset” of the iron fist, and also because Putin led them out of the stagnation years under Boris Yeltsin in the post-Soviet era. Putin served from 2000-08 and again from 2012 till now.

“They love Vladimir Putin because he provides them consistency, he provides the Russian people comfort and peace of mind, basically, that this is what we've had,” Belyayev said.

Political parallels

Those conversations he’s had with his family and the reactions he’s seen on Russian social media apps or conversing through WhatsApp or Snapchat remind him to a lesser degree of the United States in recent years. There was a divisiveness along party lines under former American President Donald Trump that ultimately boiled over with an insurrection in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020. In Eastern Europe it’s the democracy-single-party debate.

“These people, and I’m sure you’ve seen some of the stories of the Russia propaganda machine, I see it and it reminds me genuinely of Trump supporters in America,” Belyayev said of discussions with his family. “I see two sides of that information via television predominantly that is just completely fake and curated to support a certain agenda. And in this case, the Russian people are even worse than those, say, brainwashed by networks like Fox News, because this is not recent. This is generations in the making.

“I've had family who have said in Russia, despite knowing that they have a sister in Ukraine, or nephews and nieces, say that the Ukrainians should die.”

While Putin’s claim that he wants to denazify Ukraine has some truth, Belyayev says, because of a small sector of right-wing Ukrainian politics and the army, the war itself has caused Putin to throw away his bridge between trade deals with the West as NATO has imposed financial sanctions in an attempt to get Putin to end the war.

Part of the conflict, too, is from the Ukrainian revolution in 2014 when former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych was removed from office. Yanukovych was of the Party of the Regions group, a pro-Russian party that was prominent from 2006 to 2014 after forming in late 1997.

“A lot of Ukrainians, even president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will see this as not just a war between Russia and Ukraine, but more like a proxy war between the West and the East, if you will, or China, Russia,” Belyayev said.

While Ukraine has become more of a democracy with a two-party system, Belyayev notes how the two have come together.

“After this situation, Americans need to learn to be more grateful for what we have here,” he said, “because a lot of people can't wake up in the morning and drink a cup of coffee. Instead, they hear planes overhead and bombs just miles away.

“As Americans, we need to do a better job of rallying with each other and supporting our neighbors; supporting the people who live in this country despite our race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, whatever and, of course, despite our political parties.

“I really wish we would put all this bullshit of Democrat/Republican aside and just say, ‘We're Americans,’ and then going along to the Ukrainian people and Zelenskyy have shown resolve in the face of threats to their democracy.”

He further cautions the threats of the Capitol storming and the similarities he sees closely following politics between the three countries.

“Jan. 6, 2020, will always emphasize to us that our American democracy is not as given as many oblivious Americans may want to believe,” he said. “Instead, it is an ongoing experiment, and I think we as Americans need to show some urgency for the fact that our democracy is truly at stake right now.

“... Seeing what I have seen from the Ukrainian people, and how Vladimir Putin feels threatened by their democracy. It is scary for me to see the eerie similarities between Vladimir Putin and Russia, and Donald Trump and some of the approaches his political party has taken toward democracy in our country.”

Gratitude and support

It’s been an emotional time and figures to continue to be for Belyayev as he tracks his families in Ukraine and Russia through the ongoing war, all while trying to manage his life as a first-year history and media literacy teacher. Though he’s grateful for his Whiting community as they’ve shown him support.

“How are we, especially as Ukrainian and Eastern Europeans, supposed to see the beauty in life and live every day, knowing that these two countries that we value are going at it for a really mindless and useless war?” Belyayev said.

The National Honor Society collected goods to donate to Ukrainian refugees through Westfield-based Indiana Supports Ukraine.

“It was really nice for me to hear that just kids taking it upon themselves,” he said.

It was a bright spot in what has otherwise been weeks of frustration. While on spring break he went home to visit with his mother in Carmel and shared how disappointing it is that instead of people guessing where Ukraine is, it's now known because of Russia's invasion.

"People should know Ukraine is so much more than the victim of bullying of Russia war. ... It breaks my heart to even see headlines say war-torn Ukraine because to me, it's not. It's the home of Ukrainians. It's the heritage of people like myself (and) so many Ukrainian Americans, like those in Chicago. People have family there. There's a lot of beautiful places in the country and a lot of just wonderful culture. So Ukraine is much more than the sad stuff that we see what it is today."

While he wishes NATO and the government would do more, he acknowledges the support of so many across Northwest Indiana, Chicago and around the globe that have helped keep him and others going.

“On behalf of Ukrainian family (and) friends, the Ukrainian people and Ukrainian Americans alike are very grateful and very thankful for the support of everyday American people,” he said. “It is so, so overwhelming, but in a good way to see the massive amount of support for Ukraine in this wonderful country, like flags or the coloring of buildings or at the Grammys, the Emmys, whatever. Just simple things like that, Ukrainian people take notice.”

Aaron Ferguson is the Night and Sports Editor at The Times of Northwest Indiana. Leave him a message at 219-853-2519 or reach him at aaron.ferguson@nwi.com. Follow him on Twitter @Sports_Aaron.

