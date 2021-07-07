South Haven drainage projects nearly done

The county’s drainage work in South Haven began in November 2018.

“This is a tremendous accomplishment by all who have been involved in the effort, including the residents of Old South Haven, considering that just three years ago, we were just getting started with the final engineering and design of these projects,” Novotney said in an email update to South Haven residents.

The Baltimore Road storm sewer and roadway improvements focused on the northeast section of the subdivision. In addition to the new storm sewers, the project included curbs and gutters, driveway approaches and restoring grassy areas. The intent was to address issues with the pavement condition as well as drainage.

The Squirrel Creek diversion project is being done in conjunction with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is paying 75% of the construction costs. More than 1,000 feet of 54-inch reinforced concrete pipe is being laid under Midway Drive and McCool Road to divert stormwater runoff into the newly expanded detention basin adjacent to South Haven Elementary School. Completion is expected this fall.