South Haven drainage projects nearly done

VALPARAISO — Porter County has invested millions of dollars into stormwater drainage projects in South Haven. Now the work is entering the home stretch.
Six of the seven projects planned there have been completed or are nearly done. The days of standing water or ice on roads after routine storms are numbered.
“It’s different not seeing water sitting there” when driving on Midway and some other areas, Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said.
Of the major projects, the south-central project around South Haven Elementary, might be the most significant, Biggs said.
“You’ve got this big basin there with wetland vegetation in it,” County Engineer Michael Novotney said, so certainly from a visual standpoint, that one is significant.
“It’s turning into a very lovely project,” Biggs said.
The county hopes to continue to work with the Portage Township park department and students there, removing native plants and similar work.
But much of what the county has done so far is underground. Corroded pipe installed a half-century ago has been dug up and replaced or, in some cases, older pipes relined to improve the flow of stormwater.
Some of the sewer pipe is 54 inches in diameter, capable of holding vast amounts of water.
The county’s drainage work in South Haven began in November 2018.
“This is a tremendous accomplishment by all who have been involved in the effort, including the residents of Old South Haven, considering that just three years ago, we were just getting started with the final engineering and design of these projects,” Novotney said in an email update to South Haven residents.
The Baltimore Road storm sewer and roadway improvements focused on the northeast section of the subdivision. In addition to the new storm sewers, the project included curbs and gutters, driveway approaches and restoring grassy areas. The intent was to address issues with the pavement condition as well as drainage.
The Squirrel Creek diversion project is being done in conjunction with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is paying 75% of the construction costs. More than 1,000 feet of 54-inch reinforced concrete pipe is being laid under Midway Drive and McCool Road to divert stormwater runoff into the newly expanded detention basin adjacent to South Haven Elementary School. Completion is expected this fall.
Improvements to Squirrel Creek, the last of the seven major projects being done in the original section of South Haven, will begin this fall. That project is expected to be completed in spring 2022. The county is acquiring easements and doing other work to prepare for the launch of that project.
Meanwhile, the county is focusing on a study of drainage issues in Shorewood Forest to prepare to tackle the necessary work there.