South Haven Fire Department receives $5,000 Walmart grant

SOUTH HAVEN — The South Haven Fire Department recently received a $5,000 grant from Portage Walmart to be used for essential equipment.

The funding was used to purchase a battery-powered positive pressure fan which is used to clear homes of smoke and other dangerous gasses such as carbon monoxide.

The fan is lightweight and can be carried with one hand by a single firefighter. In addition, the battery-operated fan does not produce hazardous exhaust produced by a gas-powered fan. The new fan replaces a much heavier 20-year-old gas-powered fan.

The second piece of equipment purchased with the funds was a battery-powered Milwaukee ventilation saw outfitted with a fire service conversion kit.

The saw is used to cut holds in the roof of a house where heat, smoke and gasses have not yet escaped, making it safer for firefighters in the house to operate. It also increases visibility inside the house.

The battery-powered saw is lightweight and will operate in poor oxygen environments, unlike a gas-powered saw, which are prone to failure. The new saw will supplement the department’s current gas-powered saws.

Both pieces of equipment increase firefighter safety and will help improve efficiency on emergency scenes. Both were purchased at zero cost to taxpayers thanks to the grant.