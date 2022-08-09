 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

South Haven Fire Department receives $5,000 Walmart grant

  • Updated
  • 0

SOUTH HAVEN — The South Haven Fire Department recently received a $5,000 grant from Portage Walmart to be used for essential equipment.

The funding was used to purchase a battery-powered positive pressure fan which is used to clear homes of smoke and other dangerous gasses such as carbon monoxide.

The fan is lightweight and can be carried with one hand by a single firefighter. In addition, the battery-operated fan does not produce hazardous exhaust produced by a gas-powered fan. The new fan replaces a much heavier 20-year-old gas-powered fan.

The second piece of equipment purchased with the funds was a battery-powered Milwaukee ventilation saw outfitted with a fire service conversion kit.

The saw is used to cut holds in the roof of a house where heat, smoke and gasses have not yet escaped, making it safer for firefighters in the house to operate. It also increases visibility inside the house.

People are also reading…

The battery-powered saw is lightweight and will operate in poor oxygen environments, unlike a gas-powered saw, which are prone to failure. The new saw will supplement the department’s current gas-powered saws.

Both pieces of equipment increase firefighter safety and will help improve efficiency on emergency scenes. Both were purchased at zero cost to taxpayers thanks to the grant.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Real life James Bond? Rescue takes place where 007 scene was filmed in Italy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts