South Shore Arts is now seeking artists to submit their art for the 80th Annual Salon Show.

The annual exhibition got its start in the hat department of the erstwhile E.C. Minas Department Store in downtown Hammond. It features the work of artists from Indiana, South Shore Arts members and Cook County residents.

The juried art exhibition features painting, drawing, photography, sculpture, fiber, glass, digital, mixed media, ceramics, video, multimedia and jewelry.

Artists have until 5 p.m. Aug. 19 to submit their work as digital images or on a flash drive. Up to $13,000 in cash prizes will be given away in prize money.

The exhibit will hang from Sept. 8 through Nov. 4.

"All work must be original and completed within the last two years," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "Entries may be submitted by any artist 18 years or older who resides or was born in the state of Indiana, who is a current member of South Shore Arts, or who resides or works in Cook County, Illinois.

The acclaimed artist, curator and teacher Ish Muhammad will serve as this year's juror. He's exhibited his work at places like the Indiana State Museum, Indianapolis Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago Cultural Center, Zhou B Art Center, Swope Art Museum, and Maison de Metallos in Paris, France

"Born in New York City, he has called Indiana home for more than three decades. He received his BS in Electrical Engineering at Purdue University," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "Muhammad’s work is post-graffiti abstract expressionism. These works have been exhibited nationally and internationally in galleries, museums and at site-specific installations. As a curator, Muhammad exercises his network of talented friends and peers to present a uniquely composed iteration of individual works in harmony with the space and each other."

For more information or to get a prospectus, visit southshoreartsonline.org or contact Gallery Manager Brandon Johnson at 219.836.1839 ext. 108 or brandon@southshoreartsonline.org.