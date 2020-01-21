South Shore Clean Cities hosts sustainable transportation confab, expo

CROWN POINT — South Shore Clean Cities’ Annual Meeting and Awards is now the Shore Clean Cities annual conference, a one-day sustainable transportation conference and expo.

The event is scheduled for Feb. 25 at the Blue Chip Stardust Event Center in Michigan City.

“We’re excited to expand upon the previous success of our Annual Meeting and Awards by offering all of the benefits of a multi-day conference and expo in just one day right here in the Region,” South Shore Clean Cities Executive Director Carl Lisek said. “In addition to our tradition of honoring our top members for their work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, we’ll be providing individualized information for government, commercial, transit and school bus fleets with our new breakout sessions as well as a luncheon panel discussion on current and upcoming grant funding opportunities for fleets of all types.”

South Shore Clean Cities is a nonprofit, member-based coalition dedicated to promoting sustainable transportation in Northern Indiana. South Shore Clean Cities is one of nearly 100 U.S. Department of Energy Clean Cities coalitions. The coalitions partner with members in the public, private and nonprofit sectors to increase the use and implementation of sustainable transportation and its infrastructure.