South Shore double track project to bring significant changes to stations, crossings

Once the project is completed, additional trains will be added, including six trains for rush hour, Noland said.

NICTD plans to increase the number of daily trains from 39 to 55, he said.

“We’re going to get more toward hourly service off-peak,” Noland said.

In addition to the second set of tracks to Michigan City, train speeds will be increased by skipping some stations along the way, he said.

The Double Track project will require about 1,000 construction jobs, Noland said.

Transit-oriented development within a mile of the tracks for the entire rail network will add an estimated 6,000 to 7,000 construction jobs over 20 years, he said.

Expensive high-level platforms will be built at the new stations, but not at Beverly Shores, which will keep its historic station. There aren’t enough riders boarding the train there to justify the cost, Noland said. Those platforms allow riders to step directly onto the train, rather than climb the steps onto the rail car.

High-level platforms allow passengers to board the train much faster, speeding travel times, Noland said.

Plans for the project are online at doubletrack-nwi.com.