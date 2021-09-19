 Skip to main content
South Shore Legends nominations sought
alert urgent

The South Shore Legends wall at the Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond.

 Joseph S. Pete

Northwest Indiana has had many innovators and pioneers, including "grandfather of flight" Octave Chanute and "father of ecology" Henry Chanlder Cowles.

Such significant figures are enshrined in a hall of fame: the South Shore Legends Wall of Legends at the Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond.

Sponsored by the BP Whiting Refinery, the South Shore Legends project is seeking nominations for a new class this year. It's looking to recognize distinguished individuals "who have had a substantial impact with lasting implications here in Northwest Indiana and throughout the world."

People have until Oct. 15 to submit nominations of people or teams with accomplishments that "resonate in and beyond Northwest Indiana."

“BP is pleased to continue sponsoring the Legends program, showcasing the profound contributions men and women from the area have had in helping make Northwest Indiana the thriving community it is today," said Donnie Brown, Whiting Refinery manager and VP of Refining. "The rich history of these legends is an inspiration to all of us who live and work here.”

The new legends will be inaugurated in December. They are people living or dead who had a major and lasting impact while living or working Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Jasper, Newton, Pulaski or Starke counties.

Many are historical figures, including Dr. William Scholl, author Nelson Algren, preservationist Dorothy Buell, boxer Tony Zale, actor Karl Malden, radio host Jean Shepherd and Indiana Dunes artist Frank Dudley, 

To make a nomination, visit www.southshorecva.com/legends/nominate-a-south-shore-legend/.

For more information, email events@southshorecva.com or call 219-301-7765. 

