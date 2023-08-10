There's one way to avoid all the traffic around Soldier Field before and after Bears games this season.

Bears fans can avoid driving through a sea of asphalt to a distance space or waiting behind a long row of cars waiting to get out of the parking line.

The South Shore Line plans to provide Bears fans with a ride to home games this season. The oldest interurban commuter rail in the country will stop select trains to Metra’s 18th Street Station, which is a short walk to Soldier Field. A pedestrian walkway leads directly to the entrance to the stadium.

South Shore Line passengers planning to use the 18th Street stop for the Bears game should buy tickets for Museum Campus/11th Street since 18th Street is not a regularly scheduled stop.

Trains 502 and 504 will stop before the preseason game against the Titans at noon Saturday while trains 507 and 509 will take people back to Northwest Indiana. Bears fans also can take the inbound 502 and 504 trains and outbound 507 and 509 trains to and from the Bears games at noon on Aug. 26 against the Bills in a preseason contest, at noon on Oct. 1 against the Broncos, noon on Oct. 15 against the Vikings, noon on Oct. 22 against the Raiders, noon on Dec. 10 against the Lions and noon on Dec. 31 against the Falcons.

People can take trains 504, 506 and 606 to and train 509 from the 3:25 p.m. game on Sept. 10 against the Packers and to and from the 3:25 p.m. game on Dec. 24 against the Cardinals. All of the games are subject to the NFL's flexible scheduling.

The South Shore Line also will run its regular service to the Museum Campus/11th Street, which also could be taken to go to Bears games or other Museum Campus attractions like the Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium and Alder Planetarium.

For more information, visit https://www.chicagobears.com/schedule/.