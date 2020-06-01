South Shore Line cancels service again Tuesday amid unrest

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

South Shore Line service from Northwest Indiana to Chicago will be suspended again for the second straight day after the widespread protests in Chicago, Northwest Indiana and across the nation over the police killing of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis.

"South Shore Line train service will continue to be temporarily suspended Tuesday after consultation with Metra officials," the Northwest Indiana Commuter Transportation District said. "It has been determined that due to recent events, the downtown area remains unsafe for our employees and passengers. Please be advised that SSL positive train control test trains will again operate on Tuesday, although no passenger service will be available."

Both the South Shore Line and Metra shut down their commuter rail service to the city Monday after widespread demonstrations over the weekend that escalated into looting and property damage.

Ridership on the interurban train was already greatly down because of the coronavirus pandemic. South Shore Line officials are not sure yet when commuter rail service to Chicago will resume.