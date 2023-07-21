The South Shore Line is offering free rides to educators July 24-30 on off-peak weekday and all weekend trains.

To ride, educators will need to present an active, valid school ID.

Off-peak weekday trains are those that arrive at Millennium Station after 9:30 a.m. or depart Millennium Station before 3:30 p.m. and after 6:30 p.m.

Passengers can also take advantage of the Kids Ride Free Program, allowing up to three children 13 and younger to ride free with each parent or guardian on off-peak weekday and all weekend trains.

Passengers should also note the railroad is continuing to bus passengers to stations between Michigan City and Gary. Buses operate according to the scheduled train times.

