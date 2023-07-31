The South Shore Line will make several service adjustments during the upcoming Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago.

Lollapalooza, which runs Thursday through Sunday in Grant Park, typically brings a significant boost to ridership. During those four days, passengers will be bused between the South Bend International Airport and Gary Metro Center stations.

Passengers already ride busses between Gary Metro Center and Carroll Avenue in Michigan City because of the railroad's Double Track project, and will continue to do so after the conclusion of Lollapalooza.

In addition to the bussing, there will be no service to and from Hudson Lake during Lollapalooza, and several trains that normally run between South Bend and Michigan City will be cancelled: westbound trains 422 and 424 and eastbound trains 401, 403, 701 and 703.

Added service for Lollapalooza includes an extra eastbound train Thursday and Friday departing Millennium Station at 10:40 p.m. and Van Buren Street at 10:43 p.m. It will run non-stop to Hegewisch and make all local stops terminating at Gary Metro Center.

Extra service Saturday and Sunday includes added capacity to westbound trains 606 and 506, which depart from Gary Metro at 11:54 a.m. and 1:38 p.m. The trains will make all regular stops to Chicago.

And, an extra eastbound train will depart Millennium Station at 10:55 p.m. and Van Buren Street at 10:58 p.m. and run non-stop to Hegewisch before making all local stops terminating at Gary Metro Center.

Alcohol will be prohibited on South Shore trains after 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and all day Saturday and Sunday.

"As with all special events and festivals," NICTD said, "passengers may encounter crowded conditions on trains and should anticipate an increased NICTD Transit Police presence during Lollapalooza."

The railroad noted it reserves the right to remove disorderly passengers from trains. "Disorderly conduct includes, but is not limited to, public indecency/nudity and drunken or disruptive conduct," it said.