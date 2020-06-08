You are the owner of this article.
South Shore Line resumes services after cutback during height of COVID-19 pandemic
South Shore Line resumes services after cutback during height of COVID-19 pandemic

South Shore in Hammond

An eastbound South Shore Line train arrives at the Hammond station.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

The South Shore Line resumed a normal passenger service schedule Monday after operating on a modified schedule since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The rebound came as Chicago begins to reopen as stay-at-home orders are lifted.

"As Chicago begins to open and more commuters and leisure riders return to the train, the SSL intends to further the safety measures being taken through its Sanitized for Rider Safety Program, a comprehensive cleaning and health safety initiative," the South Shore Line tweeted.

Moving forward, the railroad will continue to require passengers to wear masks aboard trains and at stations, practice social distancing and use hand sanitizer.

Riders who choose not to wear masks will be offered a "mask-optional" car.

Also Monday, Metra returned to an alternate weekday schedule after it operated on a modified Sunday schedule during the week.

That means Metra's three lines that halted operation — the SouthWest Service, Heritage Corridor and North Central Service lines — will resume limited weekday service.

Alternate schedules were posted online at metrarail.com/riding-metra/service-updates/alternate-schedules

Metra requires passengers to wear masks while riding, and urges people to distance themselves from others, wash their hands and cover their mouths when coughing or sneezing.

