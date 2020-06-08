South Shore Line resumes services after cutback during height of COVID-19 pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The South Shore Line resumed a normal passenger service schedule Monday after operating on a modified schedule since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The rebound came as Chicago begins to reopen as stay-at-home orders are lifted.

"As Chicago begins to open and more commuters and leisure riders return to the train, the SSL intends to further the safety measures being taken through its Sanitized for Rider Safety Program, a comprehensive cleaning and health safety initiative," the South Shore Line tweeted.

Moving forward, the railroad will continue to require passengers to wear masks aboard trains and at stations, practice social distancing and use hand sanitizer.

Riders who choose not to wear masks will be offered a "mask-optional" car.

Also Monday, Metra returned to an alternate weekday schedule after it operated on a modified Sunday schedule during the week.

That means Metra's three lines that halted operation — the SouthWest Service, Heritage Corridor and North Central Service lines — will resume limited weekday service.