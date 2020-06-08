South Shore Line resumes services after weekend of unrest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAKE COUNTY – The South Shore Line resumed a normal passenger service schedule Monday after suspending all passenger trains early June.

The rebound came after Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot lifted a curfew established in response to unrest throughout the city.

"As Chicago begins to open and more commuters and leisure riders return to the train, the SSL intends to further the safety measures being taken through its Sanitized for Rider Safety Program, a comprehensive cleaning and health safety initiative," SSL tweeted.

Moving forward, SSL will continue to require train passengers to wear masks aboard trains and at stations, practice social distancing and use hand sanitizer, the rail line said.

Riders who choose not to wear masks will be offered a "mask-optional" car.

Also Monday, Metra returned to an alternate weekday schedule after it operated on a modified Sunday schedule.

That means Metra's three lines that halted operation – the SouthWest Service, Heritage Corridor and North Central Service lines – will resume limited weekday service.