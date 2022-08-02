South Shore Line takes step toward moving South Bend station

PORTER — While work on the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District's Double Track and West Lake Corridor projects intensifies, the South Shore Line operator's on-again, off-again goal of more efficient service to South Bend appears back on, with impetus from federal government infrastructure programs offering an unprecedented level of funding opportunities railroad officials hope to take advantage of.

The NICTD Board of Trustees voted Monday to put out a request for proposals seeking firms interested in updating the environmental and engineering work necessary to pursue a project to relocate the South Shore's station from the east side of the South Bend International Airport's terminal to its west end, a move that could cut 12-15 minutes off the commuter railroad's trip into the station, NICTD President Michael Noland said.

The South Shore moved its station to the airport in 1990, with the idea that the east side station, created because it could use an existing freight spur, would be temporary. In 2008, an environmental analysis for a station move was performed "but never got momentum," Noland said. A revitalized effort in 2017 produced a plan with a path that drew vocal opposition from property owners whose land it crossed, and a rekindled debate on whether the station should be moved downtown caused a further pause in progress.

"This was before the sticker shock of the current construction landscape," Noland said. Cost of a downtown station could be upwards of $250 million today, perhaps double what it would've been four years ago, while moving the station to the airport's west side would likely cost $50 million to $75 million.

And, the five-year federal transportation plan in place now means a better chance at grant money that would fund a majority of the project. Noland also noted that U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has said that boosting public transit at airports is a priority of the DOT.

"We are at a time unprecedented in my lifetime from an infrastructure standpoint," Noland said.

The South Shore would increase service to the South Bend airport with shuttle trains running as frequently as hourly during prime times to make the trip more convenient for air travelers using South Bend.

"We've been at this for four-plus decades," Noland said of South Bend station discussions. "There's an opportunity now to get to the goal of getting South Bend to 90 minutes to downtown Chicago."

Double Track

Most of the current construction work on NICTD projects is going on between Gary and Michigan City for the Double Track project. Work around Miller Station is focused on the new parking lot and on the street realignments and associated work, including the new intersection of U.S. 12 and U.S. 20.

"That whole intersection is being transformed," Noland said. "It's really changing the entrance into Gary along the Lake Street corridor."

Parking lot work continues at Portage/Ogden Dunes and has been completed at Dune Park. Between there and Michigan City, culvert, track and catenary work is going on, while in Michigan City "you really get a look at what Double Track is going to look like," Noland said.

While there are "supply chain headwinds," the railroad's upfront purchase of many of the construction materials for the project — undertaken after bids came in unexpectedly high — has helped keep the project on schedule for a May 2024 completion, Noland said.

West Lake Corridor

"West Lake is about to really turn the corner," Noland said, with construction work beginning this season in north Hammond, where the new railroad will be elevated at the new Gateway Station across the river and freight rails and into downtown.

"That's the most complex part of the project, the most expensive part of the project," he said.

West Lake's expected completion date remains May of 2025.