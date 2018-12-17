The orchestra tunes up, the conductor raises the baton, and lilting holiday music entertains and enchants as seasoned musicians and high school students perform.
Seeing students playing alongside the pros can be a surprise — unless you know the South Shore Orchestra’s passion for sharing stage time to educate and encourage.
“One of our main visions was to create an orchestra with all types of abilities, with professionals and high school students together," explains Conductor Troy Webdell, one of the founders of the South Shore Orchestra. "Another was to promote new local and world music as well as classic standards.”
The Valparaiso-based, auditioned orchestra consists of musicians from Porter, Lake, and LaPorte Counties, as well as a few from Chicago and Michigan when their schedules allow.
Kirsten Renehan is a retired art teacher who now devotes much of her energy to public relations for the orchestra and serving on its board. “We want to provide classically or culturally inspiring music at an affordable cost and close to home,” Renehan says of the orchestra in residence at the Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso. It also helps make possible the philanthropic mission of the orchestra.
“Part of the educational outreach is to provide music for all ages,” says Renehan. Performances of “Peter and the Wolf” by Sergei Prokofiev are being incorporated by second graders in their music component at school. “It’s amazing how music and art become not only a voice and sound, but it’s also imaginative, giving color to the characters, and ‘Peter and the Wolf’ is all about that,” says Renehan.
Because some of their teachers are orchestra members, high school students from Crown Point, Chesterton and Merrillville are engaged by SSO. “It’s exciting to see our students perform in a professional orchestra,” says Renehan, noting that it utilizes their gifts and fans their passion.
The orchestra also offers an Explorer Series: Each concert during the season features a selection by the same composer. Webdell adds commentary, aimed at enhancing the audience’s understanding of how the composer created different moods. “We feel every performance we do is educationally inspiring. We want everybody leaving the concert that night knowing a little more about the music performed,” says Renehan.
High school student interns rehearse and perform with the orchestra, which provides a $2,500 scholarship to a graduating senior to defray the cost of travel to China for the orchestra's New Year’s Concert Tour organized by the Confucius Institute of Valparaiso University. “It’s seven concerts in a 10-day tour at huge, amazing concert halls. Our orchestra members are truly rock stars after the concerts,” says Renehan.
The orchestra also commissions new work from composers and brings national and international compositions to audiences in the Region.
Every concert — two or three yearly — costs $10,000, depending on the music. Fundraising for the nonprofit is essential and ongoing: “Our ticket sales can’t cover everything. Not all orchestras get a stipend for their musicians,” says Renehan. “Our volunteer board works hard — you have to be pretty passionate about it.” Important support comes from partnerships and collaborations such as that with the Memorial Opera House and grants from organizations including South Shore Arts and the Confucius Institute. The orchestra is working on corporate sponsorships as well.
Its big yearly fundraiser is Wine and Dinner, held in September. Through Valparaiso restaurants and vintner sponsors, there’s a five-course dinner, wine, music, silent auction and a bit of education about wines.
“I think we’re on track with our vision,” says Webdell, who adds musical terms and historical context to the concerts.
Reflecting on performances over the orchestra's 15 years, Webdell waxes lyrical. “When you’re standing in front of the orchestra, and they’re playing, following the movement of your baton, watching you, and the music comes forth, that’s an amazing experience. To work with people in that fashion is very intimate; to make music with people is very rewarding.
“My biggest hope for the orchestra is that we will be able to reach more people in performances, educating and unifying everyone with music, because music is the universal language. That’s part of our humanity; the arts are what make us human.”