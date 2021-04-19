 Skip to main content
South Shore plans temporary busing between Gary Metro, Dune Park stations

South Shore Line stock (copy)

A South Shore Line train pulls into the station.

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

GARY — The South Shore Line on Monday announced plans to bus passengers between the Gary Metro and Dune Park stations during daytime hours on seven days between Tuesday and April 29.

The busing is being done to accommodate utility work in advance of the Double Track NWI construction project, the South Shore Line said in a press release.

The busing will occur between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, as well as April 27-29. Trains affected will be eastbound 7, 107, 9, 109 and 11, and westbound 116, 18, 118 and 20.

Buses will arrive and depart at Gary Metro and Dune Park at the train schedule's usual times, and will make all intermediate stops. No bikes will be transported on the buses.

