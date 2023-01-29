South Shore Roller Derby league celebrates 10th birthday for the 2023 season

The South Shore Roller Derby teams are lacing up their skates as the new season quickly approaches.

“We’ve been rolling around the Region for 10 years now,” said Ellen Kapitan, president of SSRD's board of directors.

The league was established in 2013 as the South Shore Roller Girls. In 2021, its members removed “girls” in an effort to be more inclusive.

“Hearing the word 'derby' at the end instead of 'girls' means something more,” said Kapitan, an active skater.

Northwest Indiana’s premiere flat-track roller derby league will begin its 2023 home season with a doubleheader Saturday, March 11, at the Hammond Civic Center — opponent information and time to be determined.

The South Shore’s two teams, the Derailers and Runaways, will compete in multiple two-minute “jams” over the course of two 30-minute periods. Teams of up to five players will skate in a counter-clockwise direction attempting to score points by passing opposing players.

Before joining SSRD in 2017, Lisa Stojanovich hadn’t worn skates in more than 10 years. She describes it as one of the greatest feelings in the world.

“It’s this fun combination of feeling very outside of yourself, but also completely honing in and paying attention to what every part of your body is doing,” the 33-year-old said. “You’re so dialed in on everything happening around you that everything else floats away.”

Women 18 and older are encouraged to join SSRD, even if they don't have skating experience. Some members are in their mid-40s.

Additional information about the league can be found on the SSRD website, SouthShoreRollerDerby.org.

“If there’s anyone out there interested, they should definitely get in touch with us,” Stojanovich said. “I hope that anyone who’s thinking about it comes and checks us out.”

SSRD will host its second doubleheader Saturday, June 24, at the Franciscan Health Pavilion at Bulldog Park in Crown Point. The final home season bout is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, at Urschel Pavilion at Central Park Plaza in Valparaiso. There’s no confirmed travel schedule yet, but Kapitan said SSRD will likely participate in three of those bouts as well.

Amanda Luna had to relearn how to roller skate when she became a member in 2014. She found SSRD to be a stress-reliever from her teaching position and an interesting opportunity to meet new people. She has since met some of her best friends.

She’s nervous leading up to events, but it’s an exhilarating experience being on the track with her team.

“It’s been amazing throughout my personal life how roller derby has helped me gain confidence,” Luna said. “So often women are self-conscience about taking up space, and in roller derby we get to do that. We’re of all different body types. There’s a specific space and place for everyone on the track.”

She describes herself as strong and capable when she’s in her skates. Roller derby has allowed Luna to become more vocal and communicative by meeting strong-willed people, she said.

“One of the really cool things is, we’re about to have an addition of a third team. In the years leading up to COVID, things were very sparse. Now with our numbers solidly learning toward a third team, it’s a super exciting endeavor we’re going to be taking on.”