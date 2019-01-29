The South Shore Line will run a modified schedule Wednesday and Thursday as record cold temperatures are expected through the Region and Chicago.
"The South Shore Line will be closely monitoring train service over the next several days," the railroad said in its announcment. "Maintenance crews remain on stand-by, and all SSL employees will be working continuously to minimize the severe weather impact. However, passengers should anticipate train delays due to the mechanical, rail and/or wire issues that may occur during sub-zero temperatures."
Morning rush hour will include trains arriving at Millennium Station in Chicago at 5:48, 7:35, 7:52 and 8:31 a.m., according to the modified schedule. Each of the trains will make all Indiana stops from Carroll Avenue in Michigan City westward, and will pick up commuters at the Hegewisch station in Chicago.
Evening rush hour service will include trains departing Millennium Station at 4:02, 4:57, 5:28 and 5:58 p.m., making all stops from Hegewisch through Carroll Avenue.
Off-peak westbound service will include trains arriving at Millennium Station at 10:28 a.m. and 12:39, 2:09, 4:15, 6:07 and 9:30 p.m. Off-peak eastbound service will include trains departing Millennium at 8:45 a.m. and 12:35, 2:25, 7:10, 9:10 and 11 p.m. The trains will make the Hegewisch and all Indiana stops through Carroll Avenue.
All trains will stop at Van Buren Street, the Museum Campus and 57th Street in Chicago. One westbound train will stop at 63rd Street at 7:34 a.m., and eastbound trains will stop at that station at 4:19 and 6:15 p.m.
The South Shore will bus passengers from Carroll Avenue to South Bend through Friday. Service to Hudson Lake will be suspended during that time.
For a full schedule, visit mysouthshoreline.com or click here. A PDF version of the schedule changes is also attached to this story on nwi.com.
South Shore Line President Michael Noland said the schedule changes are being made in the interest of safety amidst the operating problems associated with running in prolonged sub-zero weather.
“Even with these precautions, there will likely be operating challenges created by the extreme cold, so we want our riders to be prepared for the possibility that some trains may experience delays, and if they happen, we will work to keep them to a minimum,” Noland said.
In Illinois, the Metra commuter railroad is also running a modified schedule on Wednesday. It's available at metrarail.com.
In addition to expecting lower ridership, railroads face speed restrictions during extreme cold, and they attempt to reduce the use of mechanical equipment and the number of moves through switch points, Metra noted in its announcement.