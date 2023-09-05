South Suburban College and Pace Bus are teaming up for a pre-hiring event for bus drivers.

The college in South Holland is partnering with Pace to offer free training to help future bus drives secure a Class B Commercial Driver’s License permit course.

The two-week class will help qualified job seekers get the permit they need to become professional bus drivers in the Chicago Southland. Pace is paying for the costs of tuition, training, books, fees, and other expenses to remove any financial barriers that would deter prospective students.

A pre-hiring event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19. People can meet with Pace staff and fill out paperwork at the main South College campus at 15800 South State Street in South Holland.

Applicants should bring in a valid Illinois driver’s license and a DMV or Secretary of State Motor Vehicle Report with no more than two tickets in the last five years. The form costs $12 to obtain.

They can complete an application, fill out an assessment questionnaire and submit to a background check.

With two to four days, they will find out the assessment results. They then must complete an Illinois Department of Transportation physical and drug screening. If they pass they will take the training course form 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday in the MB Financial Bank Room from October 16 through October 27.

Those who complete that course can start a six-week on-the-job training program with Pace.

For more information, call (708) 596-2000, ext. 5723 or visit www.ssc.edu.