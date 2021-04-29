South Suburban College mass vaccination site now accepting walk-ins

SOUTH HOLLAND — The Cook County mass vaccination site at the South Suburban College gym is now accepting walk-ins.

Vaccinations are available for anyone 16 and older with no residency requirement. A parent or guardian must be present for vaccinations of 16- or 17-year-olds.

The site is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The site administers up to 1,200 doses per day of the Pfizer vaccine.

While appointments are no longer required, they still may be booked at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov.

South Suburban also offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at the main campus' northwest parking lot. No appointments are necessary. For more information on testing, call 888-297-7208.

