South Suburban College mass vaccination site now accepting walk-ins

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle speaks Feb. 11 at a news conference announcing South Suburban College as the county's third mass vaccination site.
File, Provided
SOUTH HOLLAND — The Cook County mass vaccination site at the South Suburban College gym is now accepting walk-ins.
Vaccinations are available for anyone 16 and older with no residency requirement. A parent or guardian must be present for vaccinations of 16- or 17-year-olds.
The site is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The site administers up to 1,200 doses per day of the Pfizer vaccine.
While appointments are no longer required, they still may be booked at
vaccine.cookcountyil.gov.
South Suburban also offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at the main campus' northwest parking lot. No appointments are necessary. For more information on testing, call 888-297-7208.
WATCH NOW: The Times Photos of the Week
WATCH NOW: Photos of the week
Marcus Steele,
Marcus Steele Jr. sits for a picture with Willie Wilson at the Boys & Girls Club in Gary.
John Luke The Times
Marcus Steele,
Marcus Steele Jr., 18, is Indiana Boys and Girls Clubs' state Youth of the Year. He advances to regional competition later this year.
John Luke, The Times
Marcus Steele,
Marcus Steele Jr., 18, left, works with Willie Wilson, 12, on homework at the Boys & Girls Club in Gary. Steele was named State Youth of the Year.
John Luke, The Times
Marcus Steele,
Marcus Steele Jr., 18, left, runs in the gym with Willie Wilson, foreground, and Kevin Banks at the Boys & Girls Club in Gary.
John Luke, The Times
Hammond's Morton High School
Hammond students at Morton High School work behind plexi shields with desks spaced 6 fett apart in Bethan Brown’s Algebra 2 class.
John Luke The Times
Hammond's Morton High School
Hammond students at Morton High School make their way to the cafeteria for lunch in class, as well as during lunch Hammond Schools administration is considering a balanced calendar, such as adding two weeks to the school year to allow for more intervention.
John Luke The Times
Hammond's Morton High School
Hammond students at Morton High School listen to psychology instructor Anita Cox talk about love.
John Luke The Times
Hammond's Morton High School
Hammond students at Morton High School during lunch in the school’s cafeteria where they have assigned seating and partitions of plexiglass on each table. Hammond Schools administration is considering a balanced calendar, such as adding two weeks to the school year to allow for more intervention.
John Luke The Times
Groundbreaking for Blues Water Run
Calumet City Police Chief Christopher Fletcher addresses the groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for the new Blues Water Run Park in Calumet City.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Groundbreaking for Blues Water Run
Janai Tate, 9, plants one of two trees Thursday at a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Blues Water Run Park in Calumet City.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Groundbreaking for Blues Water Run
Calumet City Mayor Michelle Markiewicz Qualkinbush addresses the groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for the new Blues Water Run Park in Calumet City.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Groundbreaking for Blues Water Run
Under the watchful eye of Calumet City Mayor Michelle Markiewicz Qualkinbush, sisters Jaya, Jaliyah, Jessah and Janai Tate, ages 6, 8, 11 and 9, help plant a pair of trees at a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for the new Blues Water Run Park in Calumet City.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Valpo B&G Club groundbreaking
People gather Thursday following the groundbreaking for a new Boys and Girls Club on Evans Avenue in Valparaiso.
John Luke, The Times
Valpo B&G Club groundbreaking
People gather Thursday for the groundbreaking of a new $9 million Valparaiso Boys & Girls Club on Evans Avenue across from Fairgrounds Park.
John Luke, The Times
Valpo B&G Club groundbreaking
Rick Urschel, left, and Rob Thorgren, Capital Campaign Committee co-chairs, speak during a program following the groundbreaking of a new $9 million Valparaiso Boys & Girls Club on Evans Avenue.
John Luke, The Times
Chesterton at Valparaiso softball
Chesterton's Lauren Kobialka pitches against Valparaiso on Thursday in Valparaiso.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Chesterton at Valparaiso softball
Valparaiso's Hannah Welch, center, shares a high-five with teammate Marley Nagy after scoring a run against Chesterton on Thursday in Valparaiso.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Chesterton at Valparaiso softball
Valparaiso's Brooke Corneil reaches for the catch in right field on Thursday in Valparaiso.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Chesterton at Valparaiso softball
Valparaiso's Paiton Iliff, left, reacts after Charlotte Dombrowski recorded a strikeout on Thursday in Valparaiso.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Highland vs Hanover Central boys baseball
Hanover Central's Gannan Howes beats Nick Steele's tag at second as the Wildcats host Highland.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Highland vs Hanover Central boys baseball
Hanover Central's Gannan Howes, right, celebrates his little league home run, which was scored a triple and an error.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Highland vs Hanover Central boys baseball
Chase Schwandt was the first of three pitchers for Highland.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Highland vs Hanover Central boys baseball
Hanover Central's Blaze Cano fields the ball but can't make the play at first.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Valparaiso/Hobart, Baseball
Hobart’s Ryan Ellis tries to tag Valparaiso’s Nick Koprcina at second, but misses the throw Friday at Hobart.
John Luke, The Times
Valparaiso/Hobart, Baseball
Hobart’s Marc Enslen gets tagged at home plate after trying to steal Friday at Hobart.
John Luke, The Times
Valparaiso/Hobart, Baseball
Valparaiso’s Lucas Siewin, left, congratulates Josh Brinson as he crosses home plate to score Friday at Hobart.
John Luke, The Times
Valparaiso/Hobart, Baseball
Valparaiso’s Carter Kosiara beats the throw to Hobart’s Jaden Deel and home plate Friday at Hobart.
John Luke, The Times
TF South at Lemont football
TF South's Ernest Temple tries to hold onto the football as he gets in the end zone on Friday in Lemont.
Kale Wilk, The Times
TF South at Lemont football
TF South's Ernest Temple looks to pass on Friday in Lemont.
Kale Wilk, The Times
TF South at Lemont football
TF South's Ethan Pryor, left, drops a handoff from Ernest Temple on Friday in Lemont.
Kale Wilk, The Times
TF South at Lemont football
A pair of TF South fans watch the action on Friday in Lemont.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Clark High School alumni tour
A statue of George Rogers Clark greets visitors to the high school.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Clark High School alumni tour
Alumna Dayanara Villarreal ('96) of East Chicago photographs a mural located in one of the Clark High School hallways.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Clark High School alumni tour
Sibling alumni Kathy Plemons ('71) and John Mindas ('76) take a break while touring Clark Middle/High School on Saturday. Alumni were invited to return and tour the school Saturday afternoon.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Clark High School alumni tour
Clark High School alumni enter Clark High School Saturday, perhaps for the very last time.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.