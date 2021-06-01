South Suburban College's mass vaccination site closes as demand eases

SOUTH HOLLAND — After serving more than 71,000 people, the Cook County Health Department's COVID-19 mass vaccination site at South Suburban College closed on Saturday.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, SSC President Lynette Stokes and SSC Board Chairman Frank Zuccarelli were among those on hand for a "clap-out" ceremony to thank the site's workers.

A press release from the college said individuals needing a second shot have been scheduled for the Matteson mass vaccination site at 4647 Promenade Way or another location closer to their residence.

The South Suburban site is one of several being shut down because of slowing demand for the vaccine, the release said.

At its peak, the SSC site was delivering 1,200 doses per day.

Among the vaccination sites still open is one at TF South High School, 18500 Burnham Ave. in Lansing. It's open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Anyone who is vaccinated there on Wednesday will receive free tickets to Six Flags Great America.

A complete list of county vaccination sites is available at myshotcookcounty.com.