South Suburban College's mass vaccination site closes as demand eases
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, front middle, and others gathered for a "clap-out" ceremony Saturday to mark the closing of a mass vaccination site at South Suburban College.

SOUTH HOLLAND — After serving more than 71,000 people, the Cook County Health Department's COVID-19 mass vaccination site at South Suburban College closed on Saturday.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, SSC President Lynette Stokes and SSC Board Chairman Frank Zuccarelli were among those on hand for a "clap-out" ceremony to thank the site's workers.

Ride along with LaPorte Police Specialist Justin Dyer as he patrols the streets of LaPorte.

A press release from the college said individuals needing a second shot have been scheduled for the Matteson mass vaccination site at 4647 Promenade Way or another location closer to their residence.

The South Suburban site is one of several being shut down because of slowing demand for the vaccine, the release said. 

At its peak, the SSC site was delivering 1,200 doses per day.

Among the vaccination sites still open is one at TF South High School, 18500 Burnham Ave. in Lansing. It's open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Anyone who is vaccinated there on Wednesday will receive free tickets to Six Flags Great America.

A complete list of county vaccination sites is available at myshotcookcounty.com.

South Suburban College's drive-thru COVID testing site remains open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

A second testing site providing free, rapid testing through the SHIELD Illinois program recently opened at the college's Oak Forest Center, 16333 S. Kilbourn Ave., Oak Forest. That site is open 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.

Appointments are required, and those seeking tests must set up a SHIELD account at portal.shieldillinois.com using the agency code: df5brbrj.

