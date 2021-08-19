 Skip to main content
Southbound Bishop Ford, Dan Ryan temporarily closed for procession for fallen officer
Chicago Police stock
Nam Y. Huh, file, AP

CHICAGO — Southbound highway travel was closed Thursday afternoon as the procession for slain Chicago police officer Ella French traveled from the city toward 159th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Exits were closed on the Dan Ryan and Bishop Ford expressways as far north as Garfield Boulevard at 2:15 p.m. Thursday, ISP said. The highways will reopen when the lengthy procession exits at 159th.

French, who was shot and killed on Aug. 7 when a passenger in a vehicle opened fire during a traffic stop. French's funeral was Thursday morning at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel in Chicago.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

