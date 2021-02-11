Southeast Side activists staging hunger strike in bid to derail metal recycler's planned facility

CHICAGO — Going on a hunger strike is not a decision Yesenia Chavez took lightly.
"It's a little scary because I've never done anything like this," the 26-year-old South Chicago resident said. "I'm not even big in dieting. This was a very big change for me."
But given the circumstances, she believed it was necessary.
As of Thursday, Chavez was one of eight Southeast Side residents taking part in the hunger strike called to persuade Chicago officials to deny a permit for a metal recycling facility from the Lincoln Park neighborhood to the South Deering neighborhood.
The proposed facility at 116th Street and Burley Avenue is just southwest of Washington High School at 114th Street and Avenue O. That makes it personal for Chavez.
"My sister goes to that school and she has asthma," Chavez said. "I don't know how her health will be affected (if the recycling facility opens)."
Southeast Side activists have been campaigning against the facility, which they consider to be a successor to the General Iron site in Lincoln Park that closed on Dec. 31, 2020, after being cited for multiple environmental and safety violations. GII, LLC, a subsidiary of Reserve Management Group, bought General Iron in 2019; RMG says the new facility would be operated by another of its subsidiaries.
Chavez said opponents of the RMG facility decided on a hunger strike in part because of the lack of progress in their efforts to get the city and state to deny permits for the operation.
"Throughout these processes, there were a bunch of hoops to go through," she said, citing among other things an unwillingness to accommodate Spanish speakers in a neighborhood that is predominantly Latinx and black.
Alderwoman supports bid
On Wednesday, 10th Ward Alderwoman Susan Sadlowski Garza posted a statement on Facebook praising the hunger strikers and calling for a halt in the permitting process.
"I am deeply humbled by the commitment to activism shown by the hunger strikers advocating for public health," Sadlowski Garza said in the statement. "Our community has demanded to be heard repeatedly, and no person should have to starve themselves to have their concerns be taken seriously."
Sadlowski Garza also asked that the permitting process be paused until the conclusion of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's investigation into possible civil rights violations related to the RMG facility.
But Chavez and her allies say simply halting the permit process is not enough.
"We're not asking for a delay," Chavez said. "We're asking for a denial."