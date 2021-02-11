Southeast Side activists staging hunger strike in bid to derail metal recycler's planned facility

CHICAGO — Going on a hunger strike is not a decision Yesenia Chavez took lightly.

"It's a little scary because I've never done anything like this," the 26-year-old South Chicago resident said. "I'm not even big in dieting. This was a very big change for me."

But given the circumstances, she believed it was necessary.

As of Thursday, Chavez was one of eight Southeast Side residents taking part in the hunger strike called to persuade Chicago officials to deny a permit for a metal recycling facility from the Lincoln Park neighborhood to the South Deering neighborhood.

The proposed facility at 116th Street and Burley Avenue is just southwest of Washington High School at 114th Street and Avenue O. That makes it personal for Chavez.

"My sister goes to that school and she has asthma," Chavez said. "I don't know how her health will be affected (if the recycling facility opens)."