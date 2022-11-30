 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Southlake Auto aids Pink Ribbon Society cause

Southlake Auto aids Pink Ribbon Society cause

Pictured ares Sales Manager of Thomas CDJR and Toyota of Bourbonnais Daenen Badie, and Jimmy Thomas, owner of Thomas Dodge. Also representing Pink Ribbon Society are Rhonda McColly-Fleener, Kathie Dinga and Ann Peters and Greg and Tina Chip, owners of Southlake Nissan/Kia

 Provided

MERRILLVILLE — For the fourth consecutive year, Southlake Auto (Nissan/Kia) has held a monthlong fundraiser to benefit the Pink Ribbon Society.

A percentage of each car sold during the month of October was ear marked for Pink Ribbon.

During the first three years of the Southlake Nissan/Kia events, the business donated $ 26,900 to Pink Ribbon. With this year's contribution of $ 14,500, Southlake has donated a total of $41,490 to support the men and women of Lake, Porter, Jasper and Newton counties whose lives have been touched by breast cancer.

This year, Southlake was joined by Thomas Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/Ram and Toyota of Burbonnais, who donated $8,400 bringing this year’s total donation to $49,890.

With this kind of support from local businesses, Pink Ribbon can continue to provide programs and services including mammograms/ultrasounds, wig and compression sleeve reimbursements and financial assistance to the men and women in our community who need help.

A Pink Ribbon Society spokesman said they are "extremely proud of our partnership with Southlake Nissan/Kia, Toyota of Bourbonnais and Thomas Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram. We sincerely appreciate them and all those who purchased vehicles during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We're looking forward to a continued partnership in 2023."

Meghan Markle faced ‘very real’ threats: former top police official

