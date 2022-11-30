Southlake Auto aids Pink Ribbon Society cause

MERRILLVILLE — For the fourth consecutive year, Southlake Auto (Nissan/Kia) has held a monthlong fundraiser to benefit the Pink Ribbon Society.

A percentage of each car sold during the month of October was ear marked for Pink Ribbon.

During the first three years of the Southlake Nissan/Kia events, the business donated $ 26,900 to Pink Ribbon. With this year's contribution of $ 14,500, Southlake has donated a total of $41,490 to support the men and women of Lake, Porter, Jasper and Newton counties whose lives have been touched by breast cancer.

This year, Southlake was joined by Thomas Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/Ram and Toyota of Burbonnais, who donated $8,400 bringing this year’s total donation to $49,890.

With this kind of support from local businesses, Pink Ribbon can continue to provide programs and services including mammograms/ultrasounds, wig and compression sleeve reimbursements and financial assistance to the men and women in our community who need help.

A Pink Ribbon Society spokesman said they are "extremely proud of our partnership with Southlake Nissan/Kia, Toyota of Bourbonnais and Thomas Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram. We sincerely appreciate them and all those who purchased vehicles during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We're looking forward to a continued partnership in 2023."